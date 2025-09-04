The new identity, created by Belfast-based agency, Rapid Agency, pays homage to Fairhill Shopping Centre’s role as a key community hub, aligning it with the forward-thinking vision of its owners

Ballymena retail destination Fairhill Shopping Centre has officially launched its new brand identity, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the leading retail destination.

The rebrand signals a fresh era for Fairhill as it celebrates the significant transformation ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of retail giant Primark, set to open later this year.

Coinciding with ongoing multi-million-pound refurbishments throughout the centre, the new brand identity captures the ambition and renewed focus on community and customer experience that underpins Fairhill’s investment. Shoppers will notice a sleek, modern look throughout the centre – from upgraded floor tiles and contemporary lighting to refreshed interiors and new signage – each designed to enhance the shopper experience.

Speaking about the rebrand, Ryan Walker, owner of Fairhill said: “It is great to see the new brand identity be rolled out across the centre.

"The tagline ‘Your Centre Your Stores’ really captures what we see at the heart of Fairhill in the local community. We want Fairhill to be a place we can all be proud of and which brings the very best of retail experience to the people of County Antrim.

"Since acquiring the centre in 2021, we have spent over 10 million pounds to see Fairhill transformed into a vibrant and exciting retail destination fit for the future. We are looking forward to it being enjoyed by people from far and near for many years to come.”

The new identity, created by Belfast-based agency, Rapid Agency, pays homage to Fairhill’s role as a key community hub, aligning it with the forward-thinking vision of its owners. With a growing mix of popular fashion, food and lifestyle retailers, the centre’s rebrand and refurbishments further cement its status as a go-to shopping destination in Northern Ireland.