Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UK Space Agency launches £360,000 Small Business Research Initiative competition seeking potential satellite applications and remote sensing solutions to predict, detect and monitor the blooms

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK Space Agency, in collaboration with NI SPACE and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), has launched a £360,000 Small Business Research Initiative (or SBRI) competition seeking potential satellite applications and remote sensing solutions to predict, detect and monitor the extent and movement of the Blue Green Algae in Lough Neagh.

Lough Neagh and other waterways in Northern Ireland have been experiencing significant seasonal algal blooms and during 2023-24 cyanobacteria, more commonly referred to as blue green algae have dominated the Lough Neagh system in the summer months. Although blooms tend to be seasonal, these can occur at any stage in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new competition will harness the combined capability of satellite and space-based technologies and services with aquatic applications to observe and predict ‘blooms’ and inform the development of strategic thinking and initiatives to protect the Lough.

UK Space Agency, in collaboration with NI SPACE and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), has launched a £360,000 Small Business Research Initiative (or SBRI) competition seeking potential satellite applications and remote sensing solutions to predict, detect and monitor the extent and movement of the Blue Green Algae in Lough Neagh

This SBRI competition is funded by the UK Space Agency’s Unlocking Space for Government (USG) programme, on behalf of NI SPACE and DAERA. The USG programme aims to drive up the adoption of space data, technology and services within the public sector to improve public services and decision making. UKSA is the contracting body in this procurement. The competition process is being managed on behalf of UKSA by the Strategic Investment Board (SIB).

Robert Hill, NI SPACE cluster manager, said: “Satellites can give us a unique perspective and provide us with a rich layer of information to add to our existing knowledge and understanding of environmental ecosystems. This SBRI competition will help us to support public sector and business community interaction and collaboration to develop new products, services and solutions in relation to the blue green algae issue.”

DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir, explained: “It is great to be able to involve space and satellite technologies to assist us in understanding and managing water quality in the Lough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is Robert Hill, NI SPACE cluster manager

"I look forward to seeing how this SBRI competition can complement the work already being undertaken in the Executive’s Lough Neagh Action Plan. My officials are pleased to be working with NI SPACE and UK Space Agency in realising the potential of this technology to help solve real-life issues.”

Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, added: “I welcome this SBRI exploring how space data can help us to tackle the challenge of protecting Lough Neagh and the environment. I particularly welcome that the UK Space Agency is collaborating with partners in the North to encourage growth in the space sector and support sustainability.”