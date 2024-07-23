Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Launching the scheme, the Economy Minister visited drinks processing company Classic Mineral Water in Lurgan which has invested heavily in new production equipment resulting in productivity improvements

The Initiative, developed by Invest Northern Ireland, has been designed to help improve the overall competitiveness and productivity of the agri-food and drink processing sector in Northern Ireland.

Minister Murphy said: “Agri-Food processing makes a significant contribution to local communities throughout the region, and especially to rural communities. By targeting support to this sector, this scheme will promote regional balance.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy is pictured with Liam Duffy, Chief Executive and owner of Classic Mineral Water, and Kieran Donoghue, CEO Invest Northern Ireland

"The capital investment will help companies adopt greener technologies, and so contribute to our net zero targets. Importantly, the scheme also aims to increase the sector’s productivity.”

The Minister was speaking at an event attended by businesses and stakeholders for the agri-food and drink sector. He also visited drinks processing company Classic Mineral Water in Lurgan. The company has invested heavily in new production equipment resulting in productivity improvements for the business alongside growth in both employment and sales.

Welcoming the Minister to the company’s state-of-the art facility in Lurgan, Liam Duffy, chief executive and owner of Classic Mineral Water, explained: “Investing in your business is essential if you are to ensure continued success.

“Since taking ownership of Classic Mineral Water I have made multimillion-pound investments in new machinery, process improvements and innovation. As a result, we are the first in Ireland to produce isotonic drinks for the private label market, the business is much more productive, our sales continue to grow and we now employ four-times the number of people we had five years ago.

“Access to support through an initiative like this will significantly help a business like mine continue to make capital investments in new technologies.”

Joining the Minister on the visit, Kieran Donoghue, CEO Invest Northern Ireland, continued: “The aim of this new Initiative is to improve the overall competitiveness of Northern Ireland’s agri-food and drink processing sector. To this end, we are particularly seeking projects which are innovative and demonstrate how they will improve the productivity and sustainability of the business.

“The Initiative is now open to applications from all eligible agri-food and drink processors in Northern Ireland, and I encourage businesses in the sector to avail of this significant opportunity to invest for future growth. Classic Mineral Water here in Lurgan is an example of what can be achieved through investment and innovation undertaken in partnership with Invest NI.

