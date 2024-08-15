Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renowned for her innovative leadership and trailblazing contributions to the media and entertainment industry, Christina Nowak is the new chief strategy officer of Studio Ulster

New Northern Ireland virtual production studio complex Studio Ulster has appointed the globally acclaimed Christina Nowak as its new chief strategy officer.

Renowned for her innovative leadership and trailblazing contributions to the media and entertainment industry, Christina is set to lead Studio Ulster into an exhilarating new era as it opens its state-of-the-art virtual production facility at Belfast Harbour later in 2024.

Studio Ulster is a cutting-edge virtual production studio located at Belfast Harbour in Northern Ireland. A visionary project developed by Ulster University in partnership with Belfast Harbour and supported by Northern Ireland Screen, Studio Ulster represents a £72 million investment in the future of filmmaking.

Featuring one of the world’s largest LED stages, advanced motion capture facilities, and unparalleled R&D capabilities, Studio Ulster is poised to become a global leader in virtual production. The studio offers filmmakers an unrivalled combination of traditional and innovative production solutions, making it a premier destination for world-class film and television projects.

Christina Nowak, a dynamic force in the world of media and technology, joins Studio Ulster with over a decade of experience in the industry. As the founder and managing director of New Chapter Production Ltd, Christina has already made enormous contributions at the intersection of media production and cutting-edge technology, driving the evolution of film, television, and virtual production on a global scale.

Her exceptional skill set, from pioneering virtual production techniques to spearheading market entry strategies, has consistently set new standards across the industry.

In her new role as chief strategy officer, Christina will be the visionary behind Studio Ulster’s strategic expansion, harnessing her extensive industry knowledge, professional network, and visionary approach to position the studio as a global powerhouse in virtual production. Her influence will be instrumental in forging game-changing partnerships, unlocking new opportunities, and attracting high-profile productions to Studio Ulster’s world-class facilities in Belfast.

Christina explained: “I am thrilled to be joining Studio Ulster at such a transformative moment in its journey. This studio represents far more than just a physical space; it’s a powerhouse of innovation and a bold reimagining of the future of film and television production. I am eager to begin working with the incredibly talented team here to create something truly extraordinary — a global production hub that not only sets new industry benchmarks but also inspire creativity and drives innovation across the world.”

Declan Keeney, CEO of Studio Ulster welcomed the new appointment, he added: “Christina’s appointment signals a bold new chapter for Studio Ulster as it prepares to welcome filmmakers from around the world later in the year.