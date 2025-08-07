Powerhouse Padel kicks off major redevelopment at Hanover Place, bringing sport, fitness, and community back to the heart of the town

A long-vacant retail unit in Coleraine town centre is set for a major revival, after plans to convert the former JJB Sports premises into an indoor padel facility were officially approved.

Powerhouse Padel Ltd recently secured planning permission from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the change of use at 52 Hanover Place – and the transformation is already underway, with new signage installed at the site.

The plans, designed by Manor Architects in Moneymore, aims to transform the derelict space into a vibrant hub for the fast-growing sport of padel.

The approved proposals include the installation of new illuminated signage, gable branding, and window vinyl graphics to support the transformation of the site.

The new venue will bring multiple indoor padel courts to the town, alongside a wider recreational and fitness offering aimed at people of all ages and abilities. The facility will cater for both casual play and competitive tournaments, with fitness classes and community-focused programmes for all ages and abilities also planned.

Accessibility is a key feature of the development, which will include wheelchair-friendly courts, changing areas, and transport access. Beyond sport, the centre will house a café, social spaces, and seating for spectators – designed to create a vibrant hub for both physical activity and community connection.

High-quality lighting will be installed to support competitive play and enhance the viewing experience for visitors.

Padel, a fast-growing racquet sport that blends elements of tennis and squash, is typically played in doubles on an enclosed court.