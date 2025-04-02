Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In addition to the padel courts, the Coleraine town centre plans also include a café, changing rooms and spectator seating

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A long-vacant retail unit in Coleraine, previously home to JJB Sports, could soon be brought back to life with plans submitted to convert the space into indoor padel centre.

Powerhouse Padel Ltd, the company behind the proposal, has submitted an application to Causeway Coast & Glens Council for a change of use of the building at 52 Hanover Place. The plans, designed by Manor Architects in Moneymore, aims to transform the derelict space into a vibrant hub for the fast-growing sport of padel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padel, a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, has surged in popularity worldwide. Played on smaller courts with walls, similar to squash, padel offers a unique blend of tennis and physicality.

Plans have been lodged with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for a 'change of use from retail unit to indoor padel courts and associated facilities. at the former JJB Sports premises in Coleraine. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

In addition to the padel courts, the plans also include a café, changing rooms, and spectator seating as well as permission to install new retail signage, including an illuminated main gantry sign, a gable sign, and two window vinyl graphics.

The applicants explained: “Padel’s community-oriented, doubles-based format promotes teamwork and social interaction, making it a fantastic option for families, young people, and older adults alike.

"The facility will also offer specific sessions for disability groups, as seen in other Padel4all centres, enhancing the sense of community engagement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application added: “The indoor nature of the facility, with covered padel courts, ensures that the venue remains accessible throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions. Unlike many outdoor sports facilities, this will allow for consistent play in all seasons, encouraging continued participation during the colder months.

"The facility's strategic location within the town centre also adds to its appeal. It will be easily accessible for the local population, with proximity to transport links and available parking.”

The applicants added that: “In addition to padel courts, the facility will be designed to support various other sports and activities, offering something for everyone:

"Adaptable to diverse age groups: From children and young adults to older generations, the venue will cater to all groups, providing recreational opportunities such as casual play, competitive tournaments, and fitness classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Accessibility for people with disabilities: The design will ensure that the space is fully accessible, including wheelchair-friendly courts, changing facilities, and transportation options.

"Supporting infrastructure: A café, changing rooms, and ancillary facilities will further enhance the appeal of the venue, making it a hub for socialising and community engagement. Additionally, spectator seating and high-quality lighting will improve the viewing experience for competitive events.”