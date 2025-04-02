'This is an exciting new chapter': Well-established Northern Ireland commercial property agency bought by Savills Ireland for undisclosed sum

By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:50 BST
This acquisition of Belfast’s Osborne King enhances Savills presence in Northern Ireland and strengthens its position as the largest real estate advisor on the island of Ireland, with more than 450 employees

Savills Ireland has announce a significant investment in the Northern Ireland property market through its acquisition of Osborne King, a respected and well-established commercial property agency with 36 employees.

This acquisition enhances Savills presence in Northern Ireland and strengthens its position as the largest real estate advisor on the island of Ireland, with more than 450 employees.

The acquisition of Osborne King aligns with Savills broader growth strategy across Ireland, where it already has offices in Belfast, Cork, and Dublin. Osborne King brings significant expertise in commercial leasing, sales, property management, and valuations, adding further depth to Savills service offering in Northern Ireland.

As part of the acquisition, Osborne King’s staff will relocate to Savills Belfast office at Longbridge House, Waring Street, in the coming months. This move will coincide with the official rebranding of Osborne King as Savills, ensuring a seamless transition for both clients and employees.

Ben Turtle, head of Savills Northern Ireland, commented on the acquisition: “Osborne King has long been a respected name in the Northern Ireland property market, and their expertise aligns perfectly with our ambitions to continue delivering best-in-class property services across the region. This acquisition enables us to enhance our offerings and support our clients with an even broader range of solutions in what is an increasingly dynamic and competitive market.”

David McClure, managing director of Osborne King, also shared his perspective: "Joining forces with Savills marks a significant moment for Osborne King. Our combined resources and shared commitment to client-focused service will allow us to deliver even greater value to our clients while providing new growth opportunities for our staff."

Gavin Clarke, director at Osborne King, added: “This is an exciting new chapter for Osborne King. Becoming part of Savills not only enhances our capabilities and market reach but also opens up significant opportunities for our talented team. We look forward to combining our strengths to further elevate our client service in Northern Ireland.”

