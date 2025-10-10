Dunluce Healthcare’s latest investment in Oakmont Lodge offers families greater peace of mind and residents a place to truly feel at home

Bangor care home, Oakmont Lodge, which is owned by Dunluce Healthcare, has unveiled a major £250,000 refurbishment.

The investment has brought a fresh look to the care home, including renovated bedrooms, upgraded flooring, and new furniture – all designed to revitalise key areas within the home and create a hotel-style accommodation experience for residents.

Ryan Smith, chief executive of Dunluce Healthcare, said: “At Dunluce Healthcare, we believe that investing in our facilities is an investment in the well-being of our residents.

“We understand that transitioning to a new environment is a deeply personal experience, which is why we've made every effort to create a warm and familiar atmosphere.

“Ultimately, our goal is to create a welcoming space that seamlessly brings together comfort and care supporting the emotional and physical well-being of both current and future residents.”

The refurbishment at Oakmont Lodge follows the opening of the £2 million dementia wing in 2020, which brought the total number of beds at the home to 80.

Catherine Rea, residential manager at Oakmont Lodge, explained: “Choosing the right care home is one of the most important decisions you can make for yourself or for your loved one.

“At Oakmont Lodge, we understand how significant this choice is, which is why we work tirelessly to ensure our residents feel truly at home.