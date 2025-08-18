The investment by Pronto Engineering, Sheaney, Versaffix, and Viltra will enable them to increase productivity and turnover, build capacity, and grow sales in the Republic of Ireland, Britain and Europe

Four Northern Ireland firms are investing almost £2million to grow exports and create 24 new good jobs.

The investment by Newry and South Armagh companies Pronto Engineering, Sheaney, Versaffix, and Viltra will enable them to increase productivity and turnover, build capacity, and grow sales in the Republic of Ireland, Britain and Europe.

Making the announcement during a visit to Versaffix, a manufacturer of tiltrotators for excavators in Lislea, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald also met representatives from all four companies.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has announced that Pronto Engineering, Sheaney, Versaffix, and Viltra are investing almost £2m to grow exports and create 24 new good jobs. Pictured is Martin McMenamin, business development manager, Versaffix, Victoria Byrne, head of customer service, Viltra, John McKibben, Southern Regional manager, Invest NI, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Economy Minister, Steven Heaney, managing director, Sheaney and Rory McKeever, managing director, Pronto Engineering

She explained: “SMEs are the backbone of our economy and access to financial support for these types of businesses is crucial.

"I was encouraged to meet all four companies who have benefited from Invest NI’s support and hear how these investments have increased capacity, driven sales, and unlocked new export opportunities.

“Supporting rural SMEs is essential to creating inclusive and long-term economic resilience. It also aligns with my economic vision to recalibrate economic development across the north by creating good jobs and addressing historic regional imbalances.”

Invest NI has offered £191,700 of support towards the companies’ investment projects which will contribute to almost £2m of investment in the local economy over the next few years.

Versaffix is investing £701,000 in its business and creating eight new jobs with support from Invest NI.

Martin McMenamin, business development manager, at Versaffix, continued: “As an early-stage business, this investment will enable us to build our management team and increase production capacity, supporting us to commercialise our product and expand our global reach.

“We’re also investing in market development activities to help us to grow sales in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, before launching our tiltrotator products in the European market. The advice and support from Invest NI has given us the confidence to take this exciting next step for our business.”

Viltra, a provider of wastewater treatment solutions in Newry, is investing £514,000 to strengthen its management team and production capacity. The company will recruit six new roles, helping it to increase exports to the south of Ireland and France and take on larger projects.

Pronto Engineering, based in Camlough, designs complex industrial automation solutions and is investing £462,000 to increase productivity, grow sales in target markets and create six jobs.

And Sheaney, a specialist in marine, civil engineering and infrastructure project management, also in Newry, is investing £270,000 to increase its exports to the South of Ireland and create four jobs.

Steven Heaney, managing director at Sheaney, said: “This investment will equip us to capitalise on opportunities in the Republic of Ireland, building on our existing contract in Dublin port. We’re growing our geotechnical, sales and marketing expertise and building our capacity to support new and existing infrastructure projects.”

The roles from the four companies include software engineers, technicians, business development managers, and a range of production, mechanical, electrical and managerial roles.

John McKibben, southern regional manager at Invest NI added: “We’ve worked closely with Pronto Engineering, Sheaney, Versaffix, and Viltra, supporting them to improve operational efficiencies, strengthen leadership, boost competitiveness and increase digitalisation. They are now in the position to increase their workforces and excitingly, grow sales outside Northern Ireland.

“We are committed to supporting businesses in the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area and offered almost £8m of support to over 130 companies here in 2024-25. This will contribute to a total investment of £47m in the local economy and the creation of 289 new jobs, contributing towards the Minister’s drive for regional balance.”