Kelly Brothers to deliver S&W Wholesale’s state-of-the-art 16,730 sqm distribution centre to support growth, sustainability, and employee ownership

S&W Wholesale has appointed building contractor Kelly Brothers LLP from Warrenpoint as the main contractor on its new, purpose- built facilities in Newry.

S&W Wholesale is one of Ireland’s largest independent wholesalers of FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), while Kelly Bros. have been a leader in the construction sector across Ireland for almost 60 years.

The new site, which is located approximately three miles from its current headquarters in Carnbane Business Park, is situated adjacent to the A1 southbound.

The new facilities will support S&W’s future growth plans right across the island. The proposal for the 16,730 sqm storage and distribution warehouse including ancillary office accommodation will be a major boost to the EOT (Employee Ownership Trust) business as it looks to the future.

Anthony McVeigh, CEO of S&W Wholesale said: “We are pleased to appoint Kelly Bros. to deliver this major, new infrastructure project for the business.

“The business has been curtailed in recent times through space constraints and operating across multiple sites. This investment in the new facilities will secure the long-term future of S&W as a leading, independent grocery wholesaler.

“As an Employee Ownership Trust business, it is essential that we continue to invest in the business, our people and in the local community. This new facility will allow us to maximise our operational efficiency, while giving our valuable team a pleasant, fit for purpose working environment.”

Ronan Kelly, managing director, Kelly Brothers. added: “We are delighted to be appointed to work on behalf of S&W Wholesale to deliver their new headquarters.

“The construction phase of this project will support local jobs and will engage a number of local contractors.

“We look forward to delivering these fit for the future facilities, which will help S&W to keep Newry on the map in the island wide grocery wholesaler sector.”