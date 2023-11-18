One of the UK and Ireland’s largest makers of boiled and premium bagged sweets, Crilco Confections is set for new expansion and more jobs in its latest bumper deal with Lidl NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK and Ireland’s largest makers of boiled and premium bagged sweets, Crilco Confections, has landed a bumper £1 million supply deal with Lidl Northern Ireland in a move that will further fast-track its expansion and add up to six new jobs to its 50-strong workforce in Newry.

For almost 50 years, the family-run business has held a growing share of the confectionery market with its popular high-quality boiled sweets, gummies and bonbon products, growing annual sales to a record £10 million in 2022 and exporting to an impressive 10 countries worldwide, including China, Spain and other parts of Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its newest partnership with Lidl Northern Ireland now provides a substantial boost to Crilco’s expansion and investment plans as the region’s fastest-growing supermarket rolls out the world-renowned range of Crilly’s Sweets across Lidl’s 41 local stores.

The deal with Crilco Confections is the latest in a string of major local supplier partnerships undertaken by Lidl Northern Ireland. Recent contracts awarded to local firms Holmes bakery, artisan condiment supplier Erne Larder, and apple cider vinegar producers Natural Umber by Lidl Northern Ireland continue to underpin the supermarket’s dramatic impact on the local agrifood sector which in 2022 saw a record £455 million ploughed into local procurement. Almost £390 million of which was exported globally through Lidl’s expansive international store network, showcasing the best of Northern Ireland produce across thousands of Lidl stores in the UK and Ireland, Europe and even as far as the US.

Welcoming the new contract, Lidl Northern Ireland buyer, Zoe Russell, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Crilco Confections, a local, family-owned business that is thriving. Partnering with Crilco fully aligns with our commitment to sourcing produce locally, as well as investing and growing our local economy in Northern Ireland.

“Our new supply contract with Crilco really is a sweet deal – its known for its superior ingredients and recipes with the finest quality at competitive prices; resonating strongly with our own brand proposition – Big on Quality, Lidl on Price.”

One of the UK and Ireland’s largest makers of boiled and premium bagged sweets, Crilco Confections, has landed a bumper £1 million supply deal with Lidl Northern Ireland in a move that will further fast-track its expansion and add up to six new jobs to its 50-strong workforce in Newry. Picture includes Lidl Northern Ireland buyer, Zoe Russell and Crilco Confections chiefs, David and Ciaran Crilly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director Crilco Confections, David Crilly, added: “We are thrilled to announce our new supply deal with Lidl Northern Ireland. It demonstrates our commitment to hard work, our commitment to investing in our company and to investing in the local community. We are delighted that Lidl Northern Ireland has selected us as one of its suppliers and have no doubt our products will be a firm favourite for Lidl’s customers.”