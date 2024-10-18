Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The issue was raised at the Future Workforce Summit in Titanic Belfast, where more than 200 business leaders gathered to discuss solutions to the unique people and skills challenges of the region

NI Chamber’s chief executive, Suzanne Wylie has said that the Economy Minister’s ‘Good Jobs’ Employment Rights Bill will be “one of most significant pieces of legislation for employers in this Assembly mandate.”

Addressing the membership organisation’s Future Workforce Summit in Titanic Belfast, where more than 200 business leaders gathered to discuss solutions to the unique people and skills challenges of the region, she said: “With so many economic levers resting with the Westminster government, Northern Ireland is unique as the only region where employment law is devolved, so we must use the passage of the ‘Good Jobs’ Employment Rights Bill to our advantage in creating an attractive, competitive and sustainable proposition for both financial investment and talent.

“The concept of ‘good jobs’ has also provoked a wider conversation in the business community that we welcome. At its core, is the long-debated issue of skills and learning. The Future Workforce Summit is therefore a timely event, which is about coalescing around solutions to skills and learning challenges, which must be addressed if we’re to unlock sustainable economic growth.”

At the event, NI Chamber also launched its call for a new, independent Workforce Development Agency for Northern Ireland which it says would serve as a focal point for workforce development, ensuring that employers and educational institutions are aligned in delivering the critical skills necessary for a competitive and sustainable workforce. It follows the establishment of Skills England by the new UK Government, as well as the success of Skillnet Ireland.

In addition, the Chamber unpacked its proposals for a new All-Island Mobility Taskforce to improve cross-border labour mobility across the island of Ireland, which Suzanne Wylie says could have ‘considerable long-term impact’, if left unaddressed.

To address the challenge directly, NI Chamber has called for the establishment of an All-Island Mobility Task Force in partnership with the NI Executive, the Irish and UK Governments. Its proposed remit would be to enable the movement of skilled workers, helping to alleviate labour shortages and ensuring that Northern Ireland businesses have access to the talent they need.

