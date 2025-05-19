NI Chamber to host GROW event with Crust & Crumb Bakery

By Claire Cartmill
Published 19th May 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 16:16 BST
This exclusive morning event will feature Mark McCaffrey, CEO & founder of Crust & Crumb Bakery, one of Ireland’s largest bakery producers

The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host the next instalment of its popular GROW series, in partnership with Danske Bank.

The exclusive morning will run on Wednesday, May 28 from 9am to 11:30am at the scenic Montalto Estate in Ballynahinch.

It will feature keynote speaker Mark McCaffrey, chief executive officer and founder of Crust & Crumb, one of Ireland’s largest and fastest-growing bakery producers.

From modest beginnings to supplying major UK and European retailers, McCaffrey will share insights from his entrepreneurial journey at the Derrylin bakery, including how he scaled his business, navigated supply chain challenges, and built a purpose-driven brand in a competitive market.

Attendees can expect:

First-hand advice from a seasoned business leader

Practical tools and strategies to support business growth

Networking opportunities with like-minded professionals

Set against the inspiring backdrop of Montalto Estate, this exclusive event is aimed at NI Chamber members across the business spectrum — from start-ups to scaling enterprises.

Spaces are limited. To secure your place, visit northernirelandchamber.com.

