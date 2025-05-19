Wallace Whittle targets 50% turnover boost as it expands into new Hill Street base and strengthens presence across Northern Ireland

UK building consultancy Wallace Whittle plans to double its headcount to 18 and increase turnover by 50% this year.

It comes as the Glasgow-headquartered practice, which focuses on ESG, sustainability and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) building consultancy, has completed a move to new offices at Hill Street in Belfast to accommodate new growth.

The move marks a major investment for the business, and demonstrates its commitment to the Belfast market when many other companies are reducing costs. Wallace Whittle has made similar investments in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen as part of a group-wide growth programme.

Location director Gavin McCausland, who leads the Belfast team, outlined his ambition for the business in Northern Ireland after overseeing the move.

He said: “We have a great team in Belfast that I am very proud of and we plan to build on that as more projects are confirmed in the next few months. We’re very fortunate to have a strong order book of repeat business as well as a growing roster of new clients.

“Our work in Northern Ireland has led to opportunities in other parts of the UK so we’re getting the chance to tackle a variety of projects in all kinds of sectors.”

Wallace Whittle has its own Academy training centre, which regularly delivers in-depth training for staff at every level; from apprentices to senior managers. The business brings in senior people from different parts of the construction sector to provide different perspectives on what clients need from consultancy partners.

Recent projects for Wallace Whittle’s Belfast team include the new Shared Teaching Centre at the Magee Campus at the University of Ulster in Londonderry; the £20m new build driver vehicle test centre and office HQ for the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) in Belfast; and the ‘The Edge’, a £23m purpose-built student accommodation new build, also in Belfast.

In the wider UK, the Belfast team has advised on the MEP design and building physics modelling on multiple landmark buildings such as Wolverhampton Learning Quarter near Birmingham, as well as the Big Creative Academy in Walthamstow, London. Most recently Wallace Whittle’s Belfast team advised on London’s first timber-framed commercial office buildings, at Old Paradise Street

Wallace Whittle was also involved in the MEP design of Grade A office space as part of a €50m commercial development at Dublin Airport Central.

