Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald will address the conference, alongside keynote speaker Andy Haldane, who is CEO at the Royal Society of Arts and a former Chief Economist at the Bank of England

The event will bring together business leaders, policymakers and industry experts to discuss the actions needed to advance a globally competitive and sustainable economy in Northern Ireland.

Aligning with the priorities in the recently published Programme for Government, Momentum will explore key pillars for driving economic prosperity, focusing on expanding market reach and seizing global opportunities through exports, harnessing new ideas, technology and talent with innovation and creating an environment for sustainable growth via investment. Specifically, the conference programme will look at opportunities for public private sector collaboration, how City Deals can be used to stimulate growth, the need for planning reform and enhanced connectivity, as well as how to best articulate Northern Ireland’s competitive advantages.

On the day, attendees will hear diverse perspectives from more than 20 speakers and panellists including Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at NatWest Group, Professor Jodie Carson, Professor of Strategic Policy at Ulster University, the chair of Invest NI, John Healy and the CEO of Belfast International Airport, Daniel Owens.

To view the comprehensive conference itinerary visit NI Chamber’s website. The event is free for NI Chamber members and online registration is required.