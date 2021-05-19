NI house prices rise 6% since last year - see latest figures for your council area

Government figures show Mid Ulster, North Down, Derry City and Strabane have had the largest increases in the first quarter of this year.

Figures released today from the NI Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show that its House Price Index is now 34.5% higher than in the first quarter of 2015.

NISRA figures also show that there was an average price rise of 1.1% from October to March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Houses prices in NI have risen by

The largest rises this quarter have been in Ards and North Down with 3.8%, Derry City and Strabane with 3.4% and Mid Ulster with 3.9%.

Estate agents across the UK have been reporting an increased demand for larger properties away from urban areas as increasing numbers of people are now able to work remotely from home.

NISRA says the the average price for a house in Northern Ireland is now £149,178 and ranges from £128,320 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon to £175,813 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

It also notes that 6,732 residential properties sold during the first quarter of 2021, although this figure will increase due to late returns.

NISRA figures showing the price change for the first quarter of 2021 and compared to the first quarter of 2020 are as follows;-

:: Antrim and Newtownabbey:

Quarterly Change: 1.9%

Annual Change: 5.6%

:: Ards and North Down:

Quarterly Change: 3.8%

Annual Change: 10.6%

:: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon:

Quarterly Change: -0.4%

Annual Change: 3.0%

:: Belfast:

Quarterly Change: 1.0%

Annual Change: 6.0%

:: Causeway Coast and Glens:

Quarterly Change: -1.6%

Annual Change: 3.9%

:: Derry City and Strabane:

Quarterly Change:3.4%

Annual Change:6.2%

:: Fermanagh and Omagh:

Quarterly Change: -0.5%

Annual Change: 4.5%

:: Lisburn and Castlereagh:

Quarterly Change: 0.8%

Annual Change: 5.8%

:: Mid and East Antrim:

Quarterly Change: -0.3%

Annual Change: 4.1%

:: Mid Ulster:

Quarterly Change: 3.9%

Annual Change: 7.8%

:: Newry, Mourne and Down:

Quarterly Change: 0.6%

Annual Change: 8.4%

Also today, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has launched a call for evidence to help inform a new strategy to increase the supply of NI housing.

The minister says the supply needs to increase to meet the demands of a changing population and is central to reducing housing stress, homelessness and improving housing solutions for the most vulnerable.

Details of the consultation documents and online survey can be found at https://www.communities-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-new-housing-supply-strategy-call-evidence

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe