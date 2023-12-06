​Whiskey, poitin and Irish cream liqueur from local producers were honoured among Ireland’s very best in a prestigious event in Dublin.

Jarlath Watson of Echlinville Distillery in Kircubbin, Co. Down, now the home of Dunville’s Irish Whiskey, ‘the historic spirit of Belfast’, was the big local winner in the recent Irish Whiskey Awards in Dublin

Emerging and established Irish whiskey distillers were honoured at the awards that showcased our continuing development into a producer of innovative and high quality whiskeys and other spirits.

The big local winner was Echlinville Distillery - owned by Shane Braniff with Jarlath Watson - which collected a remarkable nine awards for Dunville’s single malt whiskeys and was the overall winner in the exacting Single Cask 12 Years & Older category with its stunning 22 Year Old Palo Cortado Cask.

Brendan Carty of Killowen Distillery in Rostrevor, Co Down won gold for his rare single malt whiskey

In addition, Echlinville, a unique field-to-glass distillery, was honoured for its Bán Cask Aged Irish poitin, the first revival of the traditional Irish clear spirit here. The multi-award-winning Jawbox Gin is also produced by the distillery.

Dunville’s was also named recently Ireland’s Best Single Malt in the World Whiskies Awards

A justifiably jubilant Jarlath Watson, commenting on the awards, said: “This is another fantastic achievement for our Dunville’s whiskeys and a marvellous endorsement of the outstanding quality of single malts. Echlinville is now firmly position as a world-class distiller and marketer of premium whiskeys and a range of other spirits.”

