NI Irish whiskey producers win big at prestigious Irish Whiskey Awards
Among the big winners at the annual Irish Whiskey Awards were distillers Echlinville in Kircubbin, Co. Down, McConnell’s, Belfast and Killowen, Rostrevor, also Co. Down Two Stacks, a bonder and bottler in Newry, Co. Down, struck gold for its unique Double Irish Cream Liqueur.
Emerging and established Irish whiskey distillers were honoured at the awards that showcased our continuing development into a producer of innovative and high quality whiskeys and other spirits.
The big local winner was Echlinville Distillery - owned by Shane Braniff with Jarlath Watson - which collected a remarkable nine awards for Dunville’s single malt whiskeys and was the overall winner in the exacting Single Cask 12 Years & Older category with its stunning 22 Year Old Palo Cortado Cask.
In addition, Echlinville, a unique field-to-glass distillery, was honoured for its Bán Cask Aged Irish poitin, the first revival of the traditional Irish clear spirit here. The multi-award-winning Jawbox Gin is also produced by the distillery.
Dunville’s was also named recently Ireland’s Best Single Malt in the World Whiskies Awards
A justifiably jubilant Jarlath Watson, commenting on the awards, said: “This is another fantastic achievement for our Dunville’s whiskeys and a marvellous endorsement of the outstanding quality of single malts. Echlinville is now firmly position as a world-class distiller and marketer of premium whiskeys and a range of other spirits.”
McConnell’s, which is based in the old Crumlin Road Gaol in Belfast, was a winner for its blended sherry cask whiskey and gained gold for its port finish single cask. Killowen was awarded gold for its rare single malt. However, the overall winner - Irish Whiskey of the Year 2023 was Connacht Distillery’s Exclusive Cask Strength, which is from Ballina in Co Mayo. The awards, in their 10th year, spanned 20 categories across Irish whiskeys and spirits.
