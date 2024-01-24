Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northern Ireland property investment firm has revealed substantial company growth and expansion plans.

NI Property Girl, established by property expert Eimear Gourley in 2020, helped its clients find and purchase over £3million worth of property in 2023 alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These clients were from Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Great Britain and across the globe.The Lisburn company is also expanding its team of dedicated professionals with the appointment of a property acquisition specialist due to the increasing demand for its services.

This growth is complemented by the investment in a new head office located in Lisburn. The expansion not only caters to the growing team but also reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing client experience.

Eimear Gourley, founder, said: “We are thrilled to witness the remarkable growth of our company. Our success is not just measured by sales figures but also by the positive impact we have on our clients’ investment journeys.

"The expansion of our team and the new Lisburn office are exciting developments, allowing us to serve our clients more effectively. The launch of the NI Property Academy is a dream come true, enabling us to extend our knowledge and passion for property investment even further."Getting into property investment can often sound a daunting prospect, but our team is here to help people on that journey. We're working with more clients than ever, as far afield as mainland Europe, the US, China, and Dubai."This year also marks a significant year for NI Property Girl with the launch of the NI Property Academy. This new venture aims to empower individuals with knowledge and skills in property investment, creating a community of informed investors - the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.