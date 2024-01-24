Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northern Ireland uniform manufacturer has opened a newly refurbished 60,000 sq ft facility in Dungannon following a £2 million investment.

Tailored Image has relocated its main facility from the Linen Green in Moygashel to the Granville Industrial Estate ‘bringing all warehouse and office staff under the same roof for the first time in many years’.

The business, which is owned by the Birt family, has been making uniforms for banks, transport companies, hospitality businesses, retailers and the emergency services and recently celebrated its 25th milestone.

Posted on their website, the firm explained: “2024 has begun in a momentous way for Tailored Image with a move to a newly refurbished 60,000 sq. ft. facility at Granville Industrial Estate. £2million has been invested in this facility to bring it to the standards required to facilitate the operational requirements of this organisation.

“Having recently celebrated its 25th anniversary in business, this new location is another important milestone for the business. Although the new premises is a mere five miles from the former HQ at The Linen Green, Moygashel, this move represents a hugely significant advancement for the Tailored Image as it brings all warehouse and office staff under the same roof for the first time in many years."

Speaking of the move, managing director Bernard Birt, added: “This is another important landmark in our roadmap as a business and it is no accident that comes so quickly after celebrating the success of 25 years in business.

Board of directors Peter Donnelly, Celia Birt, Bernard Birt and Brendan Birt pictured at the company’s recent 25th anniversary celebrations. Credit: Tailored Image

"This relocation formed an integral part of our ‘Imagine 28’ business plan which has been focused around expanding our capabilities and advanced the ‘managed services’ element of our operation which services contracts with a minimum of 2,000 wearers.”

Tailored Image was established in 1998 and since then has committed to the provision of bespoke uniform solutions for a variety of sectors including corporate, transport, emergency services, retail and hospitality.

Its impressive client list includes airline giant easyJet, transport companies GoAhead, Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus and Translink, a suite of hotel venues including the Clayton and InterContinental Groups as well as banking institutions like Danske, Permanent TSB, EBS and AIB.

Tailored Image’s Northern Irish location provides the ideal base for customers across the island of Ireland and GB, allowing unfettered access across both markets and further into Europe, something which is not lost on MD Bernard:

Northern Ireland uniform manufacturer Tailored Image has opened a newly refurbished 60,000 sq ft facility in Dungannon following a £2 million investment. Credit: Tailored Image

