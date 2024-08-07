In line with the rest of the UK, the change comes after they made representations to the minister highlighting statistics from the PSNI showing that shoplifting in Northern Ireland had more than doubled since the pandemic

The Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) and retail trade union Usdaw have welcomed the news that Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister will introduce a new offence of assaulting a person providing a public service, performing a public duty or providing services to the public.

The change comes after NIRC and Usdaw made representations to the minister highlighting statistics from the Police Service of Northern Ireland showing that shoplifting in Northern Ireland had more than doubled since the pandemic.

Neil Johnston, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium delighted to win better legal protection for shop workers in Northern Ireland from abuse. This crucial issue means workers will receive the same protection as their colleagues in the rest of the UK

Results from Usdaw's annual survey also reported that six in 10 incidents of violence, threats and abuse were triggered by shoplifting or armed robbery.

The Justice Minister, who agreed that the aggression displayed to retail workers was unwarranted and unacceptable, has written to NIRC and Usdaw to say she will introduce to the Assembly a new offence by way of a Sentencing Bill. This aims to provide the protection retail workers so desperately need.

Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis, said: “We welcome the Justice Minister moving rapidly on this issue and confirming that this new offence will be introduced in the Assembly in 2025. We are pleased to see that the offence goes further than what we called for and will rightly cover all public-facing workers.

"This will send a clear message to those abusing and assaulting public-facing workers that what they are doing is unacceptable and will land them with a stiffer sentence. Our hope is that this will result in retail staff getting the respect they deserve.”

