NI Water recruiting over 20 apprentices and graduates across Northern Ireland

NI Water has today announced plans to recruit 23 apprentices, higher level apprentices and graduates NI Wide for its September 2025 intake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The utility company is recruiting across a diverse range of business disciplines including Water Utilities, Energy, Science, Business Analytics, Finance and Information Management as part of its award-winning Entry Level Academy. Last year NI Water was the recipient of The Irish News award for Best Employee Development Programme (Large Business) at the Irish News Workplace and Employment (2024).

NI Water’s Entry Level Academy aims to attract school leavers, at GCSE and A-Level stages, graduates and people who would like to change their career and step into a role that makes a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If applicants are successful, benefits include an attractive reward package from day one including attractive salary, structured career development and fully funded qualifications and subsidised driving lessons.

NI Water recruiting over twenty Apprentices and Graduates across Northern Ireland

NI Water are hosting a virtual open evening event on Thursday, February 6 at 7pm for applicants to learn more about NI Water’s Entry Level Academy. You can hear from business leaders and the Entry Level Academy team.

Geraldine Hume, NI Water Entry Level Manager, said: “It is a privilege to manage a hundred plus graduates, apprentices and higher-level apprentices at NI Water’s double award winning Entry Level Academy. I enjoy every minute with the students, from they commence their six week bootcamp, through their educational pathway and on the job learning. Its full of fun, laughter and adventure. The pivotal moment for me is graduation day, to be able to watch, listen and celebrate all their successes, I could burst with pride.”

Jamie Henry, NI Water GIS Graduate from the North Coast, said: “I was a student at Queen’s studying Geography and I graduated the summer before joining NI Water. What attracted me to that was seeing how NI Water was able to integrate GIS into their work. NI Water also provide funding for a Masters in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) at Ulster University and so this attracted me as I didn’t have to fund it myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The journey into NI Water was very straight forward as there was constant contact and I never felt confused. Getting to meet so many different people, especially in my team, has been really enjoyable and everyone is really supportive. My induction into my business area was very insightful and it gave me a full scope of what goes on within my team.

“I would definitely recommend applying as getting to work full-time as well as studying a part-time funded Masters is an experience you can’t pass on. Getting into a routine of things helps so much in many aspects of your life, and being part of a company who really cares about you as an individual makes it all worth doing!”

Katie Harper, NI Water HLA Construction Engineer from Omagh, said: “I was completing A-Levels in Construction in South West College before I applied to NI Water, I wanted to continue my studies and gain industry relevant experience. The ability to have a specialised mentorship throughout rotations allows for development of new skills and knowledge both general and specific to each area. The entry level academy helped introduce me to new colleague gaining friendship, team building skills and confidence.

“The experience so far has been brilliant, the support from everyone made the transition from College to NI Water easier. The opportunity to pursue higher education without the accompanying student fees is very beneficial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would recommend the ELA to anyone whether you are a school leaver or looking for a career change. The opportunities at NI Water are diverse and exciting.”