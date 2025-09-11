Con Feeney, national programmes director, Caron Malone, network development manager and Derek Hynes, managing director NIE Networks

Major investment to increase capacity, improve resilience, and power Northern Ireland’s transition to a decarbonised future

NIE Networks have announced a “once in a generation” rebuild of the electricity networks to ensure there is a robust and resilient network which can also provide quicker access and more capacity as we look towards a decarbonised future.

An advertising campaign, the Big Network Rebuild Campaign, will launch next week to advise of the major investment works taking place across Northern Ireland.

It was unveiled at Craigavon Civic Centre to key stakeholders, local political representatives and community leaders. Attendees heard about what the £250m investment will involve, the mitigations the company is putting in place to minimise disruption and the benefits the work will bring to Northern Ireland plc.

The ambitious project involves rebuilding approximately 1500km per year of 11kV overhead lines, constructing new overhead lines and increasing the capacity and resilience of the low voltage and 33kV networks. In total, it will involve rebuilding and refurbing approximately 14,000km of the electricity distribution network over the six-year period. It includes replacing poles, conductors, transformers and restringing overhead lines to ensure a more reliable and resilient network with quicker access and more capacity for current and future customers.

The work will be undertaken by NIE Networks teams and their contracting partners and has already begun in some areas. It will continue for the entirety of NIE Networks price control period, RP7.

Con Feeney, National Programmes director for NIE Networks, explained: “The Rebuild programme will future-proof the electricity network throughout Northern Ireland delivering a more robust and resilient network with quicker access and more capacity for current and future customers, as we look towards a decarbonised future.

"The electricity network is a key economic driver so it’s important that the infrastructure supports Northern Ireland’s long-term growth and can facilitate both domestic and business future needs.

“This is an extensive programme and it will involve some disruption for customers however we are committed to working collaboratively with customers and stakeholders to ensure the impact is mitigated as much as possible.

"This includes supplying customers from other circuits, carrying out some work using Live Line technology, and exploring new alternatives to turning customers’ electricity off such as high voltage and low voltage generation and high voltage Live Line pole changing.”

The Network Rebuild Campaign will appear on multiple platforms including billboards, TV and radio to ensure customers and businesses are aware of the upcoming work and understand why it is important that it takes place.