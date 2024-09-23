Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The highest accreditation available, the accolade is shared with just 3% of accredited organisations in Northern Ireland

NIE Networks has achieved Investors in People Platinum accreditation, an accolade shared with just 3% of accredited organisations in Northern Ireland.

Investors in People is the standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results; enabling organisations to benchmark against the best on an international scale.

Organisations are awarded one of four levels of accreditation - Standard, Silver, Gold or Platinum through a rigorous process of unbiased and independent assessment of people and culture strategy, practices and outcomes.

NIE Networks has achieved Investors in People Platinum accreditation, an accolade shared with just 3% of accredited organisations in Northern Ireland. Pictured is Gordon Parkes, executive director People and Culture, Karen Tarr, senior HR business partner and Paula Leathem, head of HR with NIE Networks are awarded platinum accreditation by Paul Devoy, chief executive of Investors in People

Having held gold accreditation since 2014, NIE Networks is delighted to have achieved the highest level of accreditation this month, marking it as an employer of choice in Northern Ireland. NIE Networks is the utility company responsible for transporting electricity to 910,000 homes, farms and businesses across Northern Ireland.

Gordon Parkes, executive director people and Culture in NIE Networks, said: “ “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded Platinum Investors in People status. This award is highly prestigious with platinum status held by only 6% of the 55,000 organisations accredited worldwide.

"Our people are the heart and soul of our organisation, and it is reassuring to have received such positive feedback from both them and the IIP assessors. It is also a welcome recognition for the hard work put in by our team members who make NIE Networks the great place to work that it is.”

At the heart of the IIP assessment is the voice of employees who get the chance to share their thoughts, feelings and opinions, as well as the maturity of people management and development practices, strategies and plans.

Platinum is the highest accreditation available; only 6% of organisations achieve this level of recognition globally. Platinum accreditation demonstrates that leaders take accountability for delivering consistently positive results, with an eye on improvement and the future.

Investors in People hosted its annual celebration event in Belfast with organisations from across Northern Ireland recognised for their dedication to achieving high levels of organisational success by investing in their people. NIE Networks was formally presented with Platinum accreditation by the chief executive of Investors in People, Paul Devoy.

It is the 12th organisation in Northern Ireland to have attained this level of accreditation; and is one of the largest.

Paul Devoy, chief executive, Investors in People, explained: “The leadership team at NIE Networks have demonstrated a long-term commitment to investing in their people. This Platinum accreditation is richly deserved as they have systematically improved their people management practices year on year. It is an exceptional achievement by everyone in NIE Networks; they now join an elite group of Platinum clients.”

The IIP Assessors judged NIE Networks to have leaders and people who take accountability for delivering consistently positive results and an unwavering commitment to employees’ health, safety and wellbeing. They also recognised a culture of engagement which is open, honest, and supportive - allowing people to feel valued, respected, and motivated.