With average spend per visitor hitting £141, Northern Ireland business leaders urge urgent action to unlock the city’s full after-dark potential

A new consumer survey has highlighted the urgent need for late-night transport services to help Belfast’s night-time economy reach its full potential.

The research, carried out by CARD Group in July 2025 as part of Belfast’s Purple Flag accreditation, gathered 300 responses from city centre visitors. Funded by the city’s three Business Improvement Districts - Belfast One, Cathedral Quarter, and Linen Quarter BID - the findings provide fresh insight into how people travel, spend, and experience the city after dark.

The survey reveals that 44% of respondents rarely or never visit the city centre after 10pm, compared with only 19% who rarely come into town during the day. The lack of late-night transport is cited as the single biggest barrier to participation, with 61% of those surveyed highlighting poor availability of services, while 45% pointed to high costs.

Despite this, two-thirds of respondents said they would use late-night bus or Glider services if they were available, including almost four in 10 people who currently travel by car and would switch to public transport.

The research also confirmed the significant financial opportunity at stake, with average spend in Belfast’s night-time economy assessed at £141 per head. This includes travel, dinner, drinks, tickets, and shopping. Food and drink remain the most popular draws, but culture, shopping, and work also represent a substantial share of late-night activity.

Eimear McCracken, operations manager at Belfast One who co-ordinated the research said: "This research confirms what businesses and consumers have been telling us for years; that the lack of late-night transport is holding Belfast back.

"With people spending on average £141 on a night out, the economic potential of getting this right is huge. Just as importantly, better public transport would make our city centre safer, greener, and more inclusive."

The survey provides important context ahead of a major £60,000 research project commissioned by the three BIDs alongside the Department for the Economy and Tourism NI. The study will formally apportion an economic value to Northern Ireland’s night-time economy for the first time and its findings will be launched at a high-profile event in Belfast on September 17.

Chris McCracken, managing director of Linen Quarter BID and chair of Belfast's Purple Flag Steering Group added: "This survey is a snapshot of consumer opinion and we will continue to work with our partners in government to ensure these findings translate into action.

"In addition, on 17 September the Purple Flag group, Tourism NI, and the Department for Economy are publishing landmark research that will provide, for the first time, a definitive economic value for the night-time economy in Northern Ireland.