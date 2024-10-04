Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The night-time economy attracts millions of visitors to Northern Ireland each year and makes a major contribution to the local and national economy

A new commission has been established by Hospitality Ulster and the Night Time Industries Association to champion Northern Ireland’s nightlife.

The Northern Ireland Night-Time Commission will advocate for businesses, promote the importance of the night-time economy, and influence critical policy changes via detailed analysis to ensure its continued growth and success.

The hospitality and tourism sector generates more than £2bn annually, with hospitality as a whole accounting for two-thirds of all tourism spend.

More than 70,000 people are also employed by the industry across the country.

The establishment of the Northern Ireland Night-Time Commission will bring together key stakeholders from hospitality, entertainment, tourism, policymaking, and business organisations such as Derry Chamber of Commerce.

Colin Neill, chief executive at Hospitality Ulster, said: "Northern Ireland’s nightlife is more than a social activity – it’s a crucial economic driver and a reflection of our vibrant culture.

"We have a responsibility to support the thousands of businesses and workers who contribute to this sector and ensure that Northern Ireland’s night-time economy thrives in the face of future challenges."

Michael Kill, chief executive at Night Time Industries Association, said: "The Northern Ireland Night Time Economy Commission is committed to shaping a future where the night-time economy is fully recognised for its value, its contribution to Northern Ireland’s identity, and its potential to create lasting positive impact.

"Together, we can build a future where Northern Ireland’s nightlife continues to shine on the global stage."

Anna Doherty, chief executive, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, explained: "With such a diverse and rich nightlife offering, it's vital that we address the barriers that limit the growth and success of this industry in the North West and in Northern Ireland as a whole.

"The new Northern Ireland Night-Time Commission will be a powerful voice advocating for change, fostering collaboration between government, businesses, and the public.”

Michael Stewart, who was appointed as the first Belfast city centre night czar earlier this year, said the foundation of the commission was "an important step in ensuring that the voices of industry stakeholders are heard throughout the formation of any policies affecting the night-time economy, from taxation to transport services and public safety measures".

He continued: “The facilitation of collaboration and dialogue among key stakeholders such as local government, law enforcement, transport authorities, cultural institutions, and business owners is key towards the co-design of a night-time economy that works to the benefit of everyone involved, from operators to customers.”

Sacha Lord, night time economy adviser for Greater Manchester and chair of the Night Time Industries Association, welcomed the establishment of the commission.

He added: "We are all too aware of the intrinsic importance of nightlife on local economic growth and it is vital that those working in, and enjoying nightlife, are supported by those who understand local challenges and opportunities.