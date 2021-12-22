Nightclubs in Northern Ireland will close from Boxing Day, Stormont decides

It comes on the same day that the region recorded its highest daily increase in case numbers of the virus.

The PA news agency understands the move to close nightclubs was agreed at a virtual meeting of the powersharing Executive on Wednesday.

Ministers are later set to announce a series of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closed Voodoo nightclub in Belfast today. Owner's of the popular nightclub took the decision to close until after Christmas posting a message on their Facebook account. Meanwhile, the PA news agency understands that a move to close nightclubs was agreed at a virtual meeting of the powersharing Executive on Wednesday. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Some 3,231 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the region on Wednesday, a jump from 2,096 cases recorded on Tuesday.

It is the highest increase reported in Northern Ireland for a 24-hour period since Covid reporting began in April 2020.

The figures come amid stark warnings of soaring infection rates when the Omicron variant takes hold in the region

The death of three patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were also notified by the Department of Health on Wednesday,.

On Wednesday morning, there were 261 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 34 were in intensive care.

PA understands other measures agreed by the Executive include that sporting events can continue with no limits on capacities but this will be reviewed on December 30.

Guidance will be issued to those travelling to and from games, including not to car share.

It is also understood that the work from home message is to be bolstered and legislation introduced to require social distancing in workplace. Employers are to be encouraged to have lateral flow testing procedures for staff coming to work.

People will be urged to limit contacts in domestic settings to three households by way of guidance, and will need to remain seated in hospitality settings with limits on the numbers seated at tables.

The majority of the steps agreed on Wednesday will come into operation on December 26.

Ministers are due to meet again on December 30 to review the steps.

During a visit to a new vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast on Tuesday, Health Minister Robin Swann declined to “pre-empt” any announcements that may be made.

However, he confirmed there will be “additional asks” of the public.

“What I will say is I think it has to be a joint united message that comes out of the Executive tomorrow in regards of the asks that we may have to make of the people of Northern Ireland, because we have always been clear that we’ll not boost our way out of the Omicron and the threat of what is actually in front of us at this minute in time,” he said.

“There will be additional asks - the level of those will be decided by the Executive and will be announced by the Executive tomorrow.”

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill are expected to take part in a press conference after Wednesday’s Executive meeting.

Meanwhile, pregnant women of all ages, including those aged under 18, are being urged to come forward for vaccination if they have not already done so.

This follows the latest review of evidence by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), who now advise that pregnant women of any age should be considered as a clinical risk group and should be prioritised for vaccination.

Pregnant women of any age can receive their vaccination at a Health and Social Care Trust vaccination hub. Information on vaccination clinics is available on Trust websites.

Pregnant women over the age of 18 can also get their vaccination from participating local pharmacies. Information on pharmacy locations

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.