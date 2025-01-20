Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nineteen Northern Ireland technology-based startups and entrepreneurs are to receive specialist support to develop their new business through a new six-week pre-accelerator programme from Invest NI.

The early-stage, innovation driven start-ups with potential for high growth will participate in an intensive six-week programme.

The cohort is made up of entrepreneurs from Londonderry, Causeway Coast, Fermanagh, Mid Ulster and the Belfast Metropolitan area, and more than half are female led. They cover life and health sciences and education sectors, AI and data analytics, cyber security and personal finance.

Nineteen technology-based startups and entrepreneurs are to receive specialist support to develop their new business through a new six-week pre-accelerator programme from Invest Northern Ireland. Pictured are George McKinney, director of Trade and Services, Invest NI, Jennifer Neff, programme lead for the Delivery Team, Alison Reid, programme manager, Invest NI and Ryan Williams, co-founder of the AMP

Delivered by The AMP in Londonderry, the programme will provide bespoke advice, one-to-one mentoring and workshops to upskill the entrepreneurs with knowledge and skills to give them the greatest chance of success.

The pre-accelerator is part of Invest Northern Ireland’s £5million Founder Labs scheme, launched in March 2024. It is specifically aimed at innovative, tech focused businesses.

Speaking at the programme’s kickstart event at The AMP, George McKinney, director of technology and services at Invest NI, said: “Northern Ireland has one of the fastest growing tech sectors in the UK, and this pre-accelerator will support a group of very early-stage start-ups to get their ideas off the ground and help them become high-growth businesses of the future.

Twelve technology-based startups and entrepreneurs in Londonderry are to receive specialist support to develop their new business through a new six-week pre-accelerator programme from Invest Northern Ireland. Pictured are Jennifer Neff, programme lead for the delivery team, Christian Kotey, CEO, NuPitch; Naomi Toland, Nomadic; Katherine Rowlandson, Kippie Platform; George McKinney, director of technology and services, Invest NI

“Starting a business can be both challenging and rewarding. We are delighted to offer the opportunity to help these entrepreneurs make their ideas a reality and eventually launch new and innovative technology solutions to market.

“With the majority of participants from regional areas, we also hope this initiative will help support a more balanced entrepreneurship eco-system across Northern Ireland.”

Jennifer Neff, programme lead for the delivery team, explained: “We’re delighted to welcome the cohort of entrepreneurs to this exciting and dynamic pre-accelerator. Our aim is to help them navigate the early stages of taking an idea and turning it into a viable business. I am especially pleased to see so many entrepreneurs from the North West on the programme.

“At the end of the six weeks the participants will have refined their business models, have a better understanding of their market and will have expanded their network. They will also have the skills to ensure financial readiness, increase innovation capacity and know how to scale their business. With more than 80 years of industry experience between them, our mentors will play a crucial role in providing one to one tailored support to set these entrepreneurs on a pathway to success.”

The mentors include Londonderry-based Deirdre Williams, founder of Stitch Saves Nine and Jennifer Neff, co-founder of Access Elemental as well as Chris Watts, co founder of Intuiti and Paul Smith OBE, co-founder of Ricochet.