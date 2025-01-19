Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine's only remaining town centre bar, The Queens Arms, is preparing for a lively celebration tomorrow (Monday), as it hosts a special event to mark the inauguration of President Donald Trump for his second term.

Located on Bridge Street and run by the O'Neill family, the bar has become a well-known gathering spot for local Trump supporters.

Customers are expected to arrive wearing MAGA hats and other Trump-themed attire to mark the occasion, with the bar screening the official swearing-in ceremony live.

President Trump will take the oath of office at 12 pm ET (5pm GMT) on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, officially commencing his second term.

Special coverage of the event will begin at midday on the BBC News Channel and iPlayer, presented by Sumi Somaskanda and Caitríona Perry. Later, at 3.30pm, Clive Myrie and Sophie Raworth will continue coverage on BBC One and iPlayer, joined by Katty Kay, Sumi Somaskanda, and a panel of experts to provide in-depth analysis and commentary.

The Queens Arms, the only remaining bar in Coleraine town centre, is gearing up to welcome patrons tomorrow for the inauguration of President Donald Trump

Terry O'Neill, who runs The Queens Arms, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming customers to watch this historic moment together.

"We'll be watching live from Washington DC as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States... and yes, everyone’s welcome to join the madness!