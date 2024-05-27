No Belfast Culture Night this year as city hall pulls the plug on popular event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast City Council has confirmed there will be no Belfast Culture Night alternative this year.

Council officers recommended elected representatives at a Belfast City Council not to develop an event for September 20 this year.

They said there was limited time and officer capability, and added there was a wide range of cultural activities already as part of the Belfast 2024 programme.

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Green Councillor Áine Groogan, said last month it was “embarrassing” that the city will again not have Culture Night this year, despite the council pushing its big Belfast 2024 cultural programme.

She proposed a scaled down alternative to the erstwhile September festival, and despite being received coolly by Sinn Féin, the council committee agreed to ask officers to look at options, including an extended Late Night Art evening on September 20.

A year ago the Cathedral Quarter Trust announced it would cease day-to-day operations after Stormont funding was ended. CQT was previously involved in delivering the annual Culture Night. Financial pressures facing Stormont’s Department for Communities were reportedly behind the decision.

At the latest meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee at City Hall last Friday council officers closed down the potential for a Culture Night alternative sponsored by the council in 2024.

The officer report states: “In considering the options, timelines and resource requirements outlined in this paper, it is recommended not to develop an event on 20th September as part of the Belfast 2024 programme.

The report adds: “If members were to approve the development of an event in September, there will be significant time and human resources required with this approach, particularly given the current workloads relating to delivery of Belfast 2024, the ambitions of the Cultural Work Plan, delivery against the Music Strategy and the ongoing calendar of city and major events.”

Regarding the option of a Culture Night alternative linked to late night galleries, the report states: “It is imperative that any extra event maintains its identity as Late Night Art, is hosted in visual arts spaces and venues and is primarily a visual arts and craft event.”

While the report ultimately recommended not having a Culture Night alternative this year, it did recommend efforts for future events.

The report goes on: “It is recommended to allocate up to £30,000 to the facilitation of an engagement programme with the wider cultural sector, key funders, partners and other interested parties in relation to culture night from September 2025 and onwards.”

Green Councillor Brian Smyth said at the meeting: “We are disappointed at how this has played out.

“We accept what Visual Arts are saying in terms of them having issues with that. But when we look at what other cities are doing, we may well be asked what Belfast is doing for Culture Night.

“We do accept there is a hell of a lot going on for Belfast 2024, and that it is a big, big year. We totally get the pressures the culture team is under and we don’t want to push them.