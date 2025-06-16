From 130,000 bags gifted to children in care to a new call for 100 monthly subscribers, Madlug invites supporters to help end the use of bin bags — for good

Northern Ireland ethical bag company, Madlug, founded to ensure no child in care has to carry their life in a bin bag, is marking its 10th anniversary with gratitude and a bold new call to action.

Over the past decade, Madlug (short for “Make a Difference Luggage”) has provided more than 130,000 pack-away travel bags to children in care across the UK and Ireland, thanks to the support of customers and partners.

Every product sold contributes directly to this mission through the brand’s powerful “Buy One. Wear One. Help One.” model. Shoppers can purchase from www.madlug.com.

Madlug celebrates 10 years!

But while the impact has been significant, the need is still urgent. A child enters the care system every 15 minutes - almost 100 children every day. Many of them are still being moved between placements with nothing more than a black plastic bin bag for their belongings.

To begin its second decade, Madlug operating from offices in Lisburn is asking supporters to rally behind the mission once more, by joining the Gift-a-Bag monthly subscription, giving 12 children a year a pack-away travel bag and a message of value, worth and dignity.

With current subscriber levels, Madlug can support around 5% of children entering care each year. To make a bigger impact for the next decade, the brand is launching a clear new goal: 100 new monthly subscribers.

Dave Linton, Madlug Founder celebrates 10 years

For just £10 a month, supporters can give a pack-away travel bag to a child in care every month - making a real, lasting difference.

“We’re so thankful for every customer, supporter, and partner who has stood with us over the last 10 years,” said Dave Linton, Madlug founder. “Now we’re inviting our community to go one step further, so that no child ever has to carry their life in a bin bag again.”

As a thank-you, every new subscriber will receive a ‘Value. Worth. Dignity.’ tote bag.