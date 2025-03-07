North Channel Wind delight after 'significant portion' of Northern Ireland marine area recommended for offshore wind

By Claire Cartmill
Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 17:10 BST

Northern Ireland Takes Key Step Toward 100% Clean Energy with Offshore Wind Development

Belfast-based Green energy supplier, North Channel Wind has announced a major milestone in Northern Ireland’s quest for 100% clean energy, following the Department for the Economy’s publication of the Offshore Renewable Energy Action Plan.

This document includes the Consultation on the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Environmental Report and the Report to Inform Appropriate Assessment (RIAA).

The SEA outlines zones within Northern Ireland’s marine area identified as the most suitable for offshore wind turbine installation. According to North Channel Wind, offshore wind is not only a solution to reducing carbon emissions but also promises enhanced energy security and job creation, while offering new opportunities for local businesses within the renewable energy supply chain.

Niamh Kenny, project director of North Channel Wind, the renewable energy company which is proposing to develop a floating offshore wind farm in the North Channel of the Irish Sea, says the maps are a close match to her company’s proposed site.

“We are very pleased that our own exhaustive constraints, mapping and engineering assessments have been vindicated, as a significant portion of North Channel Wind 1 is in a Refined Area, recommended for offshore wind,” Ms Kenny explained.

The publication of the SEA is one of the key catalysts to begin an offshore wind leasing round. The seabed around Northern Ireland is owned and managed by The Crown Estate, which controls all leasing agreements.

Mc Kenny added: “The SEA has considered all of the environmental constraints and the DfE has now proposed for consultation areas in Northern Ireland’s marine area which could be used for offshore wind development. It is the result of collaboration already undertaken with key statutory and non-statutory stakeholders.”

The public will now have an opportunity to comment on the SEA in a process which will remain open for 12 weeks.

