Golfer’s paradise: Northern Ireland’s newest luxury hotel welcomes its first guests as new era for hospitality dawns on Causeway Coast

By Claire Cartmill
Published 6th Mar 2025, 20:36 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 20:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

With 35 luxury suites, Dunluce Lodge, overlooks the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club, and features a restaurant, a wine vault, private dining spaces and Spa

The landmark opening of Northern Ireland’s newest luxury hotel represents the dawn of a new era for hospitality during an historic year for the iconic Causeway Coast.

Situated just outside Portrush, Dunluce Lodge opened its doors last week as the famous coastal town continues the countdown to hosting The 153rd Open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With 35 luxury suites, including eight in The Stookan, its private annex for larger groups, Dunluce Lodge also has a restaurant serving à la carte dining and tasting menus, a wine vault and private dining spaces.

The Causeway Coast’s newest luxury hotel provides an unparalleled experience with genuine Irish hospitality as it overlooks the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Read More
A homecoming like no other as Primark rolls out the welcome mat opening its firs...

With an onsite putting green, designed by renowned golf architect, Martin Ebert, and complimentary private transfers to the nearby helipad and to the clubhouses at Royal Portrush and Portstewart Golf Club, Dunluce Lodge promises to be a golfer’s paradise.

Meanwhile, The Spa at Dunluce Lodge offers a dynamic treatment and wellness menu designed to restore balance to the body, skin, and psyche.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Northern Ireland’s newest luxury hotel, Dunluce Lodge has opened its doors to the public. Pictured is Joanna Andrew- Mowat, reservations agent, Sharon McIlwaine, receptionist, Sinead McNicholl, director of sales and marketing, Stephen Holland, head chef, Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Brooke O’Mahony, HR manager, Pierce Quigley, bar assistant and Ashley Leckey, spa manager at the opening of the brand new luxury hotel, Dunluce Lodge, Portrush, County AntrimNorthern Ireland’s newest luxury hotel, Dunluce Lodge has opened its doors to the public. Pictured is Joanna Andrew- Mowat, reservations agent, Sharon McIlwaine, receptionist, Sinead McNicholl, director of sales and marketing, Stephen Holland, head chef, Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Brooke O’Mahony, HR manager, Pierce Quigley, bar assistant and Ashley Leckey, spa manager at the opening of the brand new luxury hotel, Dunluce Lodge, Portrush, County Antrim
Northern Ireland’s newest luxury hotel, Dunluce Lodge has opened its doors to the public. Pictured is Joanna Andrew- Mowat, reservations agent, Sharon McIlwaine, receptionist, Sinead McNicholl, director of sales and marketing, Stephen Holland, head chef, Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Brooke O’Mahony, HR manager, Pierce Quigley, bar assistant and Ashley Leckey, spa manager at the opening of the brand new luxury hotel, Dunluce Lodge, Portrush, County Antrim

Members of the public and guests alike can expect an intimate space where the expert team will offer purposeful yet deeply restorative spa rituals in four treatment rooms with names that have been inspired by the natural landscape of the Causeway Coast.

From employing over 60 new staff to collaborating with nearby food, drink and experience providers, the management of Dunluce Lodge takes great pride in working with the local community and is determined to deepen relationships with leading artisan producers in the area.

READ THIS: Former Northern Ireland Lidl premises up for sale for £1,200,000

Dunluce Lodge is be operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, a global, full-service hotel management company in partnership with the US based owners, Links Collection.

Stephen Meldrum, General Manager, Dunluce Lodge, said: “This hotel is special. We are so excited to finally open Dunluce Lodge to the public and welcome our first guests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“No stone has been left unturned in the construction and fit out of the hotel ensuring our team can provide truly impeccable service with every detail carefully considered.

“The feedback already has been incredibly positive, and I know visitors to Dunluce Lodge, both local and international, will enjoy our genuine Irish hospitality.

“The Causeway Coast is without doubt one of the most beautiful locations in the world and Dunluce Lodge fits seamlessly into the stunning natural surroundings, providing a place of serenity and relaxation.

“Our guests can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of this part of Northern Ireland and truly embrace unique and memorable experiences at the hotel.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandCauseway CoastPortrush

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice