The landmark opening of Northern Ireland’s newest luxury hotel represents the dawn of a new era for hospitality during an historic year for the iconic Causeway Coast.

Situated just outside Portrush, Dunluce Lodge opened its doors last week as the famous coastal town continues the countdown to hosting The 153rd Open.

With 35 luxury suites, including eight in The Stookan, its private annex for larger groups, Dunluce Lodge also has a restaurant serving à la carte dining and tasting menus, a wine vault and private dining spaces.

The Causeway Coast’s newest luxury hotel provides an unparalleled experience with genuine Irish hospitality as it overlooks the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

With an onsite putting green, designed by renowned golf architect, Martin Ebert, and complimentary private transfers to the nearby helipad and to the clubhouses at Royal Portrush and Portstewart Golf Club, Dunluce Lodge promises to be a golfer’s paradise.

Meanwhile, The Spa at Dunluce Lodge offers a dynamic treatment and wellness menu designed to restore balance to the body, skin, and psyche.

Northern Ireland’s newest luxury hotel, Dunluce Lodge has opened its doors to the public. Pictured is Joanna Andrew- Mowat, reservations agent, Sharon McIlwaine, receptionist, Sinead McNicholl, director of sales and marketing, Stephen Holland, head chef, Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Brooke O’Mahony, HR manager, Pierce Quigley, bar assistant and Ashley Leckey, spa manager at the opening of the brand new luxury hotel, Dunluce Lodge, Portrush, County Antrim

Members of the public and guests alike can expect an intimate space where the expert team will offer purposeful yet deeply restorative spa rituals in four treatment rooms with names that have been inspired by the natural landscape of the Causeway Coast.

From employing over 60 new staff to collaborating with nearby food, drink and experience providers, the management of Dunluce Lodge takes great pride in working with the local community and is determined to deepen relationships with leading artisan producers in the area.

Dunluce Lodge is be operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, a global, full-service hotel management company in partnership with the US based owners, Links Collection.

Stephen Meldrum, General Manager, Dunluce Lodge, said: “This hotel is special. We are so excited to finally open Dunluce Lodge to the public and welcome our first guests.

“No stone has been left unturned in the construction and fit out of the hotel ensuring our team can provide truly impeccable service with every detail carefully considered.

“The feedback already has been incredibly positive, and I know visitors to Dunluce Lodge, both local and international, will enjoy our genuine Irish hospitality.

“The Causeway Coast is without doubt one of the most beautiful locations in the world and Dunluce Lodge fits seamlessly into the stunning natural surroundings, providing a place of serenity and relaxation.