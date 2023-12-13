FAST Technologies responds to Industry needs with launch of an Automation Accelerator Hub, creating 20 jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland advanced manufacturing specialist, FAST Technologies is expanding its digital transformation capabilities in response to growing demand for its smart manufacturing solutions.

This includes plans to invest in excess of £5million in the business over the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headquartered in Londonderry, the initial focus for FAST (Factory Automation & Systems Technologies) is the opening of an Automation Accelerator Hub, based in the city’s Catalyst ‘Innovation’ Centre. The investment also supports the creation of 20 new jobs at FAST.

FAST designs and develops advanced technical solutions – automation, software and robotics – which are integrated into a business’s manufacturing processes to increase productivity, reduce risk and drive cost efficiencies.

The Automation Accelerator Hub – known as A2 – enables FAST to showcase its range of automation solutions to its growing client base, 40% of which are outside the UK and Ireland. It provides a space to engage with manufacturing businesses, assess their digital readiness, map out potential solutions and de-risk any investment.

The A2 Hub will create a collaborative zone for companies, educators and specialists to test drive the latest innovations and ‘factory of the future’ technologies. It well as providing training which will collectively support NI’s ambitious 10X vision for growth.

The team behind FAST Technologies new A2 Hub in Londonderry are: Paula Scullion, marketing executive, FAST Technologies, Mark Higgins, director, A2 Hub, Cathy Chauhan, business development manager, FAST ServTech, Noel Doyle, business development manager, Software Services, FAST Technologies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While furthering its development work for global customers such as DuPont, Unilever, Caterpillar and Seagate, the Hub will also enable FAST to leverage and extend support to local SMEs, accelerating their automation and digital transformation journey.

Mark Higgins who has almost 30 years’ high-volume manufacturing experience, including eight at FAST Technologies, has been appointed director of the A2 Hub.

Commenting on the significance of the new facility and its potential to help businesses garner the benefits of advanced automation, Mark Higgins said: “The opening of our A2 Hub is an important milestone for FAST, and our vision of accelerating companies on their automation journey. It presents unrivalled opportunities to showcase our capabilities in an environment which is renowned for fostering and supporting innovation.

“Our focus throughout is to create solutions to the everyday and often unidentified problems which may be hindering businesses on their journey to excellence.

Mark Higgins, director of the new A2 (Automation Accelerator) Hub which FAST Technologies has opened in Catalyst, Londonderry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through our robust engineering skills, we can identify and deliver the system improvements and processes which create the production efficiencies, time and cost savings businesses need to thrive.