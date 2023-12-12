Asda Downpatrick seeks planning permission for new supermarket
Asda has announced it will continue to serve the people of Downpatrick by opening a 14,000sq ft temporary store in the town on January 31 next year, subject to planning permission.
The grocer’s permanent store on Ballydugan Road has been closed since the beginning of November after Storm Ciaran brought severe floods to the town and caused substantial damage to the supermarket’s building.
While the future of the store remains unknown, Asda has since confirmed that it will continue to work with the landlord to deliver a longer-term solution. However they confirmed ‘a structural survey had been completed’ and the store would be ‘closed for the foreseeable future’.
In the meantime, a 14,000 sq ft temporary store which will include all core grocery departments and offers for customers and colleagues will open, once approved.
If planning permission is granted, the temporary store will be operational for 18-24 months whilst work continues on the permanent store.
Asda has continued to support the local community throughout this period by operating a click and collect service from its Portadown store and has increased the number of home delivery slots available in the local area.
Click and collect parcels for George are also now available to collect from the Downpatrick car park, and a community bus service will continue to transport customers from Downpatrick to Portadown store twice daily until Monday January 1 2024.
Ciara Smith, GSM at the Downpatrick store, added: “We would like to thank all of our colleagues and the local community for their support and understanding over the last few weeks as we navigate these changes. We’re really pleased to be able to share this update for plans for the store and are really excited about getting back to serving the local community.”