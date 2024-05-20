Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holywood creative marketing and communications agency is the only Northern Ireland business in prestigious list

Holywood integrated marketing and communications agency Ardmore has been named among the Top 30 regional agencies in the UK for the fifth year running.

The multi-award-winning business was ranked in the iconic list by Campaign magazine, the pre-eminent publication for the advertising and marketing industry.

Campaign compiles the list of creative agencies annually, based on exclusive Nielson billings figures. The 2023 ranking for Ardmore, which is the only Northern Ireland agency included on the list, means it has been ranked every year since first entering the Top 30 in 2019.

A longstanding partner and shareholder in Worldwide Partners Inc (WPI), Ardmore is also part of a global network of 90 independent agencies in more than 50 countries, collaborating and working together as one to harness their creativity and diversified capabilities, thereby remaining locally invested, globally informed and internationally active.

Headquartered in the UK, Campaign is widely considered to be the most influential editorial voice in the advertising and marketing industry, with editions in the United States, Asia-Pacific, India, the Middle East and Turkey.

Ardmore CEO John Keane, said: “With some 28,000 agencies operating across the UK, retaining our place in the Top 30 is an outstanding achievement that reflects the dedication of our hugely talented team and the support of our incredible clients.

“Although proudly rooted in Northern Ireland, our focus has always been to operate on a local, national and international scale, and this ranking illustrates that.

“We are also heavily invested in helping local businesses’ brands of every size to elevate their presence across traditional and emerging media as we place them front and centre ahead of their target audiences.”

Ardmore’s inclusion in the Top 30 follows its first-place position at the prestigious Creativepool Awards 2023 as the People’s Choice UK Independent Agency of the Year.

In 2023, the company also secured gold at the 2023 Drum Roses awards and bronze at the National Media Awards for its work with the Northern Ireland Department of Justice.

Ardmore is part of the wider Ardmore Group, which also comprises PR firm LK Communications, e-commerce agency BFG Digital and strategic advisory consultancy Confluence Consulting is one of the UK and Ireland’s top, multi award-winning integrated creative agencies.