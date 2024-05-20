Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newry’s The Exact Group obtains joins illustrious network of certified applicators of world-leading ceramic coating Cerakote, following the investment

A Newry-based precision engineering and specialised finishing company has joined an illustrious network of certified applicators of Cerakote, the highest performing world-leading ceramic coating, following a £300,000 investment.

The certification which will further elevate , The Exact Group’s capabilities within sectors including aerospace, defence and medical.

The successful bid for this accreditation is the result of four years’ work within the company, assisted by Invest Northern Ireland and Innovate UK, and investment in research and development (R&D), innovative technology and new machinery.

The investment has enabled The Exact Group to develop specialist skills that will ensure it can meet the rigorous cosmetic, volume, regulatory and testing requirements of its growing customer base across many sectors.

A specialised cleanroom environment for the Cerakote application process has been created at the company’s facility in Newry, and its significantly expanded composites department now houses a dedicated state-of-the-art finishing suite and five paint ovens for the preparation and finishing of all Cerakote products.

A versatile specialised protective thin film, Cerakote is revolutionising many sectors globally, due to its robustness and ability to be applied to a variety of surfaces including metals, alloys, polymers, composites, wood and plastic, making it an ideal treatment choice for many companies.

The Exact Group offers a range of service across sectors including aerospace, automotive, electrical, energy, marine, MedTech and transport.

Precision engineering and specialised finishing company, The Exact Group has invested over £300,000 in its capabilities, including becoming a certified applicator of world-leading ceramic coating, Cerakote. Pictured are Ronan Callan, director of operations, The Exact Group, Dr Vicky Kell, director of innovation, research and development at Invest Northern Ireland and Stephen Cromie, managing director, The Exact Group

Ronan Callan, The Exact Group’s director of operations, said: “This latest development demonstrates our commitment to constantly evolving our products to anticipate and meet each customer’s unique requirements. Our new accredited status and the completion of training with Cerakote will significantly expand our customer base, while enhancing our reputation as a technical expert in delivering complex and highly specialised services.

“The Exact Group offers more than just the application process of Cerakote – we are utilising our extensive engineering expertise and technical knowledge, in addition to the whole package of traceability, FAI and conformity and that’s something that has been largely welcomed by our customer base.”

Nemo Reeve, development manager at Cerakote UK, explained: “We are delighted to welcome The Exact Group to our Certified Cerakote Applicator Network, following completion of the training programme by the company’s skilled painters at its facility in Newry, Northern Ireland. The Exact Group’s technical knowledge and engineering expertise allows the company to optimise application techniques and adjust skill sets to really get the best out of Cerakote.”

Dr Vicky Kell, director of innovation, research and development at Invest Northern Ireland, explained: “The Exact Group recognises the value of investing in innovation and R&D to remain competitive and continue to grow its business outside Northern Ireland.

“With our support, its investment in R&D has resulted in it developing pioneering film coating which has led to its success with Cerakote. This new service is now set to open the door to many new opportunities, sales and customers for the company. We will continue to work with The Exact Group to ensure it has the right tools to push the boundaries of innovation, maintain its competitive edge and continue its growth.”

Ronan continued: “The introduction of Cerakote to The Exact Group’s offering gave our customers a superior solution for coating different types of materials, and enabling protection from the elements; we quickly realised that it is a fantastic product that outperforms many other solutions. “We are confident that it will help us revolutionise the sectors that we work in and allow us to continue to innovate and collaborate with other industry leaders.”