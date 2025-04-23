Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

AI venture IntrinsicAi strengthens leadership team as founder Jerry Staple shifts focus to building industry-defining subsidiary companies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IntrinsicAi, the Belfast-based artificial intelligence venture committed to democratising AI and driving organisational transformation, has named Jordan McDonald as its new chief executive officer.

McDonald, an award-winning AI leader and former director of Data Science & AI Strategy at Analytics Engines, brings over a decade of experience in deploying impactful AI systems across government, enterprise, and e-commerce sectors. His appointment signals a bold new chapter for IntrinsicAi as the company scales its delivery of tailored AI solutions and vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I first met Jordan when he was a senior AI engineer at Kainos. Even then, it was clear he was going places — he had this rare mix of technical brilliance, creative problem-solving, and natural leadership,” explained Jerry Staple, founder of IntrinsicAi.

IntrinsicAi, the Belfast-based artificial intelligence venture committed to democratising AI and driving organisational transformation, has named local man Jordan McDonald as its new chief executive officer. He is pictured with Jerry Staple, founder of IntrinsicAi

“I’ve followed his journey ever since and been consistently impressed with his impact across the UK’s AI landscape. Watching him present to over 700 people at Big Data Belfast last year, I knew he was someone I always wanted to work with."

In his new role, McDonald will spearhead the company’s core operations, with a focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and accelerating growth amid surging demand for real-world AI adoption.

Sharing the news on social media, McDonald said: “It’s truly humbling to step into the role of CEO at IntrinsicAi."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “IntrinsicAi has all the ingredients to become a defining AI company in Northern Ireland and beyond — a strong mission, real momentum, and a relentless focus on building value with AI.

“I’m excited to join Jerry and the team to lead the next stage of growth, empowering more organisations to harness AI and activate transformative change. We will wield AI as the sharp tip of the innovation spear, equipping our partners and clients to to achieve their strategic objectives in ways they perhaps haven’t yet conceived.”

Jerry, who founded IntrinsicAi to make AI accessible and practical for real-world business challenges, will now focus on identifying industries ripe for disruption and building out subsidiary ventures under the IntrinsicAi brand. The company plans to partner with domain experts to incubate and scale new businesses that fuse deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge AI systems.

“We’re building more than a consultancy or product company — we’re building a launchpad,” added Jerry. “Our first vertical venture is already underway in stealth mode, focused on revolutionising the steel supply chain — helping companies navigate the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), optimise steel purchasing flows, and accelerate progress toward decarbonisation and net zero. We’ll announce more soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad