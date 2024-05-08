Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hotelier from County Antrim is the star of the show in an upcoming episode of the hit TV series The Hotel Inspector.

One of Channel 5’s biggest shows, The Hotel Inspector, is in Larne to visit Billy Andy’s, a charming bed and breakfast housed in a building that dates back to the 1800s.

Located on the Causeway Coastal Route and visited by around a million tourists each year, the business is costing owner Eamon McAuley thousands each month to keep afloat, so renowned hospitality expert Alex Polizzi attempts to turn things around.

In tomorrow night’s episode (Thursday), Alex visits the 19th century establishment, which includes a bar and restaurant, to offer strategic advice on enhancing the guest experience. The episode also provide viewers with a deep dive into the operational aspects of running a B&B and the potential challenges faced by these establishments.

Eamon posted on social media: “I haven’t seen the edited version but hopefully it will come across well.”

The episode will not only highlight Alex’s visit but will also feature experiences from select guests who stayed at the B&B, including travel writers and target customers.

Among them is Stevie Haughey from Belfast, founder of the popular travel website Ireland Before You Die.

Stevie explained: “Being a part of The Hotel Inspector episode at Billy Andy was an honour and a surreal experience.

“My stay at Billy Andy's in November 2023 offered me firsthand insight into their exceptional hospitality and the unique character of the site. Meeting Alex Polizzi was a highlight; she's as charismatic in person as on TV and very approachable. She talked to me about her love for Belfast, her memorable previous visits, and her considerations for future business ventures in the city.”

In a notable turn of events, Billy Andy’s has been renamed to Sixty Six since the filming of the episode. This change has sparked interest among fans and followers of the show, raising questions about the reasons behind the rebranding and whether it was suggested by The Hotel Inspector. The upcoming episode is expected to shed light on this transformation.

In response, Stevie added: “With the episode about to be broadcast and discovering the name change to Sixty Six online, I am intrigued. I’m eager to see if the episode will reveal the full story behind the name change. I can’t wait to watch it!”.