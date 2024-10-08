Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ‘giants of belting’ Smiley Monroe have launch an updated brand identity, marking a statement of intent and continued commitment to their growth plan within Northern Ireland and further afield.

The Lisburn-based manufacturer supplies endless conveyor belts and cut rubber and plastic parts to a diverse range of industry sectors globally, including crushing, screening , recycling and road construction and they are set to further expand their operation in the coming months.

Comprising a new geometric brandmark to accompany the unchanged wordmark, the new logo has its origins in the hexagon, the chemical structure of vulcanised rubber and a recognised symbol of Northern Ireland where the company was founded in 1979.

The shape is a nod to the hexagonal basalt columns of the Giants Causeway – an iconic landmark on the country’s north coast and the inspiration behind the ‘Giants of Belting’ moniker.

The highlighted ‘peaks’ show how the hexagon has evolved in an upward and outward trajectory, reflecting Smiley Monroe’s growth and global expansion over the past 45 years. The solid shape creates an angular “s,” while the two peaks on the silhouette mimick the chevron pattern found on a conveyor belt.

The Smiley Monroe Group has expanded its operations significantly in the last decade, with new manufacturing plants opening in Hosur, India (2012) and Kentucky, USA (2020) following the successful blueprint of the company’s HQ in Northern Ireland.

The ‘giants of belting’ Smiley Monroe have launch an updated brand identity, marking a statement of intent and continued commitment to their growth plan within Northern Ireland and further afield. Pictured is Tim Monroe CMO and sustainability lead, Aimee McCracken, head of marketing, Chris Monroe, CEO. Credit: Smiley Monroe

The company solidified its future ambition in 2022 by launching their mission statement – ‘to revolutionise belt conveying’. With strong foundations in place, updating Smiley Monroe’s visual identity is the outward expression of the company’s evolution and future plans. With growing business in new sectors such as recycling and agriculture and new locations to be announced in 2025, Smiley Monroe is well on route to fulfilling their vision to be number one in the belt conveying world.

The company’s soon to be launched, ‘Giant Leap’ ESG Strategy marks Smiley Monroe’s commitment to people and the planet and the goal to be the number one supply chain partner in terms of sustainability.

Aimee McCracken, head of marketing at Smiley Monroe Group, explained: “At Smiley Monroe, we’ve always been focused on doing things differently and working collaboratively with our customers to drive innovation.

"These values have driven our success globally and following the launch of our Mission Statement, it felt like the right time to evolve our brand identity and mark the beginning of the next chapter.

"The brief given to our brand partners was to protect the heritage and equity in the Smiley Monroe name whilst reflecting the company’s evolution. Keeping the wordmark acknowledges that our culture, values and commitment to our customers remains steadfast.