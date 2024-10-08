Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s entertainment brand Airtastic has announce the redevelopment of its Bangor venue, bringing an expanded range of exciting activities and facilities.

The new and improved Airtastic Bangor will open in stages from early 2025.

Airtastic Bangor, the first Airtastic location to open in Northern Ireland in October 2016, currently features an Inflata Park and a Soft Play Centre. Airtastic are investing £1.2million for redevelopment, after which the centre will transform into a multi-activity venue for all ages, complete with 12 Lanes of high tech Ten Pin Bowling, a play to win prizes Amusements Arcade, a fantastic new Laser Tag arena, and a larger Soft Play Centre, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This redevelopment not only brings more fun and entertainment options to Bangor and the greater Ards and North Down area, but it secures the long-term employment for our members of staff while also creating new positions and supporting the local economy and community. The new Airtastic Bangor will be a place where families, friends, youth groups, and team-building events can come together for unforgettable experiences in a welcoming environment.

“We’re thrilled to bring this exciting redevelopment to our Bangor centre, continuing to serve the community with even more ways to have fun,” said Thomas Fegan, business operations director at Airtastic.

"The new centre will offer something for everyone, with activities suitable for all ages, and we’re proud to support the North Down and Ards area by creating new jobs, providing a destination for family-friendly fun, but also a new option for a great evening out for the locals.”

Like all other Airtastic venues across Northern Ireland and Ireland, the revamped Bangor location will offer a wider range of activities under one roof, ensuring guests can enjoy a full day of entertainment, whether it’s knocking down pins on the bowling lanes, battling it out in laser tag, or collecting tickets in the arcade for exciting prizes.

For this redevelopment work to be possible, Airtastic Bangor will temporarily close on Monday, November 4. The new Airtastic Bangor is set to re-open in stages from early 2025 and the team can’t wait to welcome both returning guests and new visitors to experience this amazing new multi-activity centre.