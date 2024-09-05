Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AIM-listed Fusion Antibodies said it had been a ‘largely challenging’ financial year having reported revenues of £1.1million for the year to March 31 2024, down from £2.9m in 2023

The Queen's University Belfast spin-out based in Dunmurry generated pre-tax losses of £2.2million, compared with £2.8million in the prior year.

"We have had a largely challenging FY24, with the industry experiencing significant headwinds especially in the venture capital funded biotech sector," said chief executive Adrian Kinkaid.

"A number of clients had consequently delayed initiating their projects with us as a result of this.

"Having said that, we are starting to see an improvement and we did complete a successful fundraise for further investment into the business in February this year.

AIM-listed Belfast firm Fusion Antibodies remains positive after "largely challenging" financial year (image credit: Pixabay)

"Since the year end, we have increased commercial activity and had more success, with a number of new agreements signed. The OptiMAL programme is continuing to go well, and we are seeing more traction in the field as the year progresses."

He added: "We remain positive about the future of the company and are, as always, thankful to our dedicated shareholders for their constant support. As we continue to meet our objectives on our strategy toward breakeven and profitability, we have no plans to raise cash through an equity placement."