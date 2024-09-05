Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Toomebridge Topglass has set a new company best for contract awards in the period from the start of 2024, with multiple high value contracts having been won

Toomebridge specialist glazing and façade contractor, Topglass sets new company best for contract awards in the period from the start of 2024, with multiple high value contracts totalling over £5 million having been won during this time.

This remarkable achievement, which exceeds Topglass’ senior management team’s business plan goals, underscores the company's commitment to delivering solutions, and client satisfaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the start of 2024, Topglass has been awarded significant contracts across various sectors, including education centres, airports, railway stations, warehousing, retail and luxury accommodation.

Clients include Heron Brothers, BAM Ireland, Farrans Construction, ISG, Cleary contracting and make one group. These contracts represent a diverse portfolio that showcases the company's versatility, expertise and strategic drive towards large scale façade packages.

"We are thrilled to have reached this milestone," said Topglass’ managing director Mark Mitchell.

"Winning these contracts is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and ingenuity of our entire team. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier services and solutions to our clients. We have put great emphasis over a number of years on acquiring new team members and investing in our in-house capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toomebridge specialist glazing and façade contractor, Topglass sets new company best for contract awards in the period from the start of 2024, with multiple high value contracts totalling over £5 million having been won during this time. Pictured is Topglass’ senior management team and directors from Conleth McConville, Shane Staunton, Mark Mitchell, Kara Cassidy, Hugh McCann and Naoimh McConville

"What we are seeing now is a clear indication of the success of these investments and, with a very promising forward order book in hand, we are delighted to see such a positive outlook for the future. These projects not only reinforce Topglass's strong market position, but also contribute to the economic growth and development of the communities in which they are based.”