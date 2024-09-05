Northern Ireland glazing and façade contractor achieves record success with multiple contract wins worth £5million
Toomebridge specialist glazing and façade contractor, Topglass sets new company best for contract awards in the period from the start of 2024, with multiple high value contracts totalling over £5 million having been won during this time.
This remarkable achievement, which exceeds Topglass’ senior management team’s business plan goals, underscores the company's commitment to delivering solutions, and client satisfaction.
From the start of 2024, Topglass has been awarded significant contracts across various sectors, including education centres, airports, railway stations, warehousing, retail and luxury accommodation.
Clients include Heron Brothers, BAM Ireland, Farrans Construction, ISG, Cleary contracting and make one group. These contracts represent a diverse portfolio that showcases the company's versatility, expertise and strategic drive towards large scale façade packages.
"We are thrilled to have reached this milestone," said Topglass’ managing director Mark Mitchell.
"Winning these contracts is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and ingenuity of our entire team. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier services and solutions to our clients. We have put great emphasis over a number of years on acquiring new team members and investing in our in-house capabilities.
"What we are seeing now is a clear indication of the success of these investments and, with a very promising forward order book in hand, we are delighted to see such a positive outlook for the future. These projects not only reinforce Topglass's strong market position, but also contribute to the economic growth and development of the communities in which they are based.”
Topglass is part of the Rathbane Group and a sister company of MJM Marine, a leading international specialist in cruise ship refurbishment, Mivan, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known fit-out businesses working in the luxury land and marine sectors across the world, NTS, a specialist marine technical services division and Rathbane Holdings, property and asset management.
