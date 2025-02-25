Northern Ireland boutique owner tells of 'heartbreak mixed with some relief' as Molly's Soul finally closes its doors against unsustainable costs

Owner of Molly’s Soul in Ballymena, Carleen Smyth, admits that a week after her beloved Greenvale Street store closed she has felt ‘heartbreak mixed with relief’.

Carleen, 46, started the Molly’s Soul boutique online – named after her late grandmother – during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Then when lockdown eased, she opened a small boutique in Ballymena.

She is one of many shops around Northern Ireland and much further afield who have been forced to close recently.

“I have come to terms with it now,” said Carleen.

"All last year was a real struggle financially and I fought against it by trying everything.

"It was just one of those battles going on for month and months.

"And then I thought I would see what it’s like at the end of the year, when it’s generally possible to pull in a lot of money to keep you going through January and February.

Carleen showing off some of Christmas collection

"And yes, Molly’s was still lifting a bit of money, but not enough to pay all the bills that needed to be paid”.

Feeling the same pinch on a larger scale, troubled high street fashion chain Quiz recently revealed it has shut 23 “loss-making or unsustainable” stores after falling into administration.

The retailer has closed the underperforming stores across the UK and Ireland, putting about 200 jobs at risk, despite being bought in a pre-pack administration deal by a subsidiary of the founding Ramzan family.

Last month, the company said it was searching for emergency funding, amid fears it would run out of cash by March.

Carleen Smyth in Molly's Shop

Carleen said when she realised that she was having to pay into Molly’s Soul from her job as manager of the Tower Centre in Ballymena, to keep the shop afloat, it had to stop.

“I thought what am I doing, not paying myself a penny from Molly’s and draining all my money – I couldn’t keep it up,” she said.

“I am very happy working flat out, but you need to get something out of it and not have to put your own money into it. Then it is not worth it.

“The first two year in Molly’s were really good and the growth was amazing – but the third year just killed me.

Carleen Smyth and her friend Denise Henderson-Holmes

"The big change for me was that everything went up in price (for everyone) and I didn’t want to put the price of products up because I had built such a great customer base.

"Another big thing was last year I had to start paying VAT every 3 months.

"So when you pay for your stock, rent, rates, staff and even bags – everything you did you had to pay the government for.

“And last year was slower as customers had started ordering from Shein, Temu and TikTok shop – but I don’t blame them.

"I had a lot going on last year as well as I was getting married.

"It has broken my heart”.

Winter collection at Molly's Soul

But Carleen is not defeated – and intends to come back to business in some form, and definitely in fashion.

“I think I will come back, I just need to find the right thing to do,” she said.

"If I do come back it will be fashion orientated. That is what I am passionate about.

"Every night I would have been going through the wholesalers and their products trying to find the right outfit,” she said.

"I would have taken pieces from different brands to get the coolest outfits for the shop.

"Emotionally it has been a very difficult year, but once I announced it the decision I was closing, it almost became a relief. Things happen for a reason, when one door shuts another one opens.

"I guess I have been emotionally drained and saddened by the whole thing but now I feel something else will come that will hopefully be better for me.

