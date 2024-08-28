Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Magherafelt-based off-site construction firm, P McVey Building Systems, is investing £1.4million in its business to scale into Great Britain, following significant growth in the Republic of Ireland market.

P McVey specialises in the manufacture, sale, and hire of a wide range of modular accommodation for both the private and public sectors across health, education and commercial.

This strategic investment, supported by Invest Northern Ireland, will create 12 new high-quality jobs in Mid Ulster, with salaries above the private sector median.

Mike McVey, commercial director of P McVey, said: “Over the last decade, our innovative approach to off-site construction has led us to significantly expand our product range which now includes plant room pods and pharmaceutical pods. This year, we will complete the first hybrid operating theatre in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, utilising modern off-site construction methods. Additionally, we've made strides in improving our fire certification, testing over and above industry standards.

“We have partnered closely with Invest NI over the years, and its support has been instrumental in our growth. With Invest NI’s assistance, we are recruiting 12 new staff, which will bolster our presence in GB by enabling us to produce a range of stock hire buildings suitable for easy adaptation for new customers in GB and Ireland.”

Roles on offer include a commercial finance director, quantity surveyors, contracts managers, sales, and production staff.

Congratulating the company, Invest NI director, Gráinne Moody, explained: “P McVey’s commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and expansion has established it as a leader in the modular market on the island of Ireland. The company's strategy to develop smarter products and maintain a competitive edge is impressive.

“With over half of its sales being exports, predominantly to the Republic of Ireland, P McVey has demonstrated a dedication to growth and excellence. Our support over the past five years for technical assistance and job creation has enabled the company to focus on building its unique selling proposition, and we look forward to continuing to work with the company as it ventures into new markets.”

P McVey is committed to sustainability, with a carbon reduction plan in place and a goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 in line with government targets.

Talking about the impact of P McVey’s investment on the local economy, Ethna McNamee, Invest NI’s Western regional manager, added: “This investment by P McVey is a great boost to the local economy in Mid Ulster.

