Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ballymena zero-emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus has secured another major European order for its hydrogen single deck bus.

German transport company Saarbahn GmbH has ordered 28 Kite Hydroliners with the first due to be delivered this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together with Saarbahn Netz GmbH, Saarbahn GmbH employs around 580 people and transports around 43.7 million passengers by road and rail every year.

The order is another significant deal for Wrightbus in the European market, following orders in Germany from West Verkehr, which will receive 12 single-deck Kite Hydroliners, and Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (RVK), which has signed a contract for up to 60 Kite Hydroliners.

Further contracts for 51 buses from two additional customers have already been signed in 2024.

Wrightbus offers a wide range of zero emission buses in Europe and the UK, including single and double deck hydrogen and battery electric buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buses will be built at the Wrightbus factory in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, supporting hundreds of new high-skilled jobs to help level up and grow the economy.

Ballymena zero-emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus has secured another major European order for its hydrogen single deck bus

Jean-Marc Gales, chief executive of Wrightbus, said: “This is a significant deal for Wrightbus, Saarbahn GmbH and the people of Saarland. We are delighted to deliver even more zero-emission buses in support of clear net zero targets

“Saarbahn is the largest public transport operator in Saarbrücken and the surrounding area. Therefore, adding hydrogen buses to the fleet will have a significant positive impact on the region’s environment.”