Northern Ireland-based zero-emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus has appointed industry expert Keith Watson as its new director of sales for the UK and Ireland.

Keith is well-known in the industry for being customer-focused and for introducing new technologies and added value.

Keith joins the Ballymena company from EO Charging, where he was director of bus, truck and van sales. He also served as head of e-Bus and e-Truck at EO.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Wrightbus at what is an incredibly important and exciting time for the business.

“Wrightbus is at the forefront of zero-emission technology and the skills and reputation it has built up across the UK and the island of Ireland and now being transferred onto the European markets and beyond.

“Moving to a zero-emission fleet is the number one priority for bus operators around the world and requires a mix of solutions.”

Keith also spent many years at Alexander Dennis as customer development director.

Wrightbus continues to build on its record orders in 2023 with growing momentum, customer focus and delivery in 2024. The company has already announced a string of orders in the UK and Europe this year.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO of Wrightbus, added: “We are a business that is expanding rapidly and we are delighted to welcome Keith to our team to further advance our ambitions.

“Wrightbus is the fastest growing zero-emission bus manufacturer in Europe, employing over 1,700 skilled people and aiming to double that in the next five years.