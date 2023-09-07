News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland business event to focus on the role of AI, automation and robotics

With more than 25 years of experience, Philip McDonough, senior manager, head of product research at PwC, will discuss how businesses can use the latest technologies to solve challenges and unlock new ways of working
By Claire Cartmill
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST
NI Chamber is set to host an event for digital, tech and commercial professionals on Thursday, September 14 in Bangor.

Delivered in partnership with Danske Bank, it will focus on how digitisation and automation can be adopted by businesses of all sizes to accelerate sustainable business growth.

Ambitious and growing companies will have the opportunity to discover more about the growth trajectory of early-adopters who are already experiencing the business benefits, as well as subject-matter experts on technology and process implementation.

Based on his vast research experience, he will focus on the implementation of emerging technologies including AI, data visualisation and blockchain.

Mark Higgins, director of operations at FAST Technologies will share how his team is engaging with customers as part of the automation process, providing an overview of the specific technologies which have worked for the company. The morning will conclude with a panel session including Gerry Graham, Manager at Reliance Automation, a leading distributor of advanced automation solutions.

NI Chamber is set to host an event for digital, tech and commercial professionals on Thursday, September 14 in Bangor. Pictured are Philip McDonough (PwC), Paul Robinson (Danske Bank), Suzanne Wylie (NI Chamber) and John Moran (Reliance Automation)NI Chamber is set to host an event for digital, tech and commercial professionals on Thursday, September 14 in Bangor. Pictured are Philip McDonough (PwC), Paul Robinson (Danske Bank), Suzanne Wylie (NI Chamber) and John Moran (Reliance Automation)
This Grow with Danske Bank event will take place on Thursday, September 14 from 9am-11am in Clandeboye Lodge Hotel. It is free for NI Chamber members and costs £50 for non-members to attend.

Grow with Danske Bank is delivered as part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel programme, which is supported by its SME Partner, Power NI.

