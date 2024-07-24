Northern Ireland business leader appointed Visiting Professor of AI and Innovation at Ulster University
Ulster University has appointed Tom Gray, Group chief technology officer and director of innovation at Kainos, as Visiting Professor of AI and Innovation within the School of Computing.
An accomplished voice within Northern Ireland's software sector, Tom will bridge the gap between education and business and help the University continue to drive innovation that meets the needs of industry.
As a 35-year software veteran, Tom has supported Kainos’ adoption of AI throughout the last decade. Tom will be a mentor and coach to PhD researchers at Ulster University, including those at the Artificial Intelligence Research Centre (AIRC), ensuring that the ongoing research is supporting market-leading, ethical, and responsible AI.
The AIRC, which opened in January 2023 and is supported by Kainos, is a specialist research hub for the development of innovative AI technology and approaches and is designed to further knowledge about the technology and its capabilities both locally and globally.
The appointment of a senior figure from digital technology company, Kainos, reflects the strength of the existing partnership with Ulster University. Kainos has already benefited from cutting-edge research from the AIRC, that has contributed to over £1.9m of new business for the company.
As well as supporting PhD researchers to leave university better prepared for a job in industry, Tom aims to help guide the development of qualifications, courses, and modules with input from industry.
Commenting on his appointment, Professor Tom Gray, said: “I am honoured to be appointed Visiting Professor of AI and Innovation at the Ulster University’s School of Computing. I look forward to working with students and staff over the coming years to support their research and training for an industry that is rapidly advancing and providing significant economic opportunity to Northern Ireland and further afield.”
Professor Chris Nugent, head of the School of Computing at Ulster University, added: “It is a privilege to welcome Tom Gray, a renowned expert in AI and technology, as Visiting Professor at the School of Computing. This appointment builds on our partnership with Kainos and the Artificial Intelligence Research Centre, and we are delighted that our students and researchers will have the opportunity to gain expertise from an industry leader. As a University, we work to have a positive impact on local industry and with Tom’s support, we hope to ensure that our students are ready to fill positions in the sector.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.