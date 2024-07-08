Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Kelly of eightyfive90 has been shortlisted for Creative Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by TikTok

A Mallusk business owner has been shortlisted for an award for the second year in a row at the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards in London.

Andrew Kelly of eightyfive90 has been shortlisted for Creative Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by TikTok.Now in its 12th year The Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate the outstanding individuals and businesses that innovate, create employment and contribute to the economy.

This year’s shortlist showcases a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and employs approximately 20,000 people, highlighting the critical role these businesses play in driving economic growth and innovation.Andrew Kelly founded eightyfive90 in early 2020, and the video production company has worked with notable clients such as Miss Universe Ireland, Catalyst, AIB, Irish Rugby, and Chartered Accountants Ireland. The company offers a range of services, including videography, photography, digital workshops, and drone footage.

Andrew Kelly, owner of eightyfive90, said: “To be nominated two years in a row is a strong acknowledgement from our peers that the business is going from strength to strength.

"Earlier this year we passed the 200 client milestone, including working with our first Austrian client. We've continued to expand our footprint in the Republic of Ireland and that is our main focus for the rest of 2024.

"We've also started to give back to the start-up community by mentoring early stage businesses through the Go Succeed programme. Being able to give back some of the knowledge we have picked up over the last four years is an important part of developing the next set of business owners."

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, added: “The calibre of entries this year is truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK's business community.”Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica Bank, said: ““It has been a real honour to sponsor this year’s Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Hearing the inspiring stories from the incredible businesses that these awards champion really brings to life the important contribution that British entrepreneurs make to our economy.”