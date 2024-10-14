Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almac Group’s executive director, Niall Harkin is set to discuss the Craigavon firm’s approach to innovation including how it achieved record-breaking revenue and employee numbers in 2023

Almac Group’s executive director, Niall Harkin is set to discuss the pharmaceutical giant’s approach to innovation with NI Chamber members on Wednesday, October 23.

The event, which is part of the popular Grow with Danske Bank series, is set to take place in The Rabbit Hotel, Templepatrick.

Almac Group's executive director, Niall Harkin is set to discuss the pharmaceutical giant's approach to innovation with NI Chamber members on Wednesday, October 23. Pictured is Niall with Christopher Morrow, director of membership and services development and Geoff Sharpe, head of corporate, Danske Bank UK

There, Niall will discuss Almac’s remarkable growth story, including how the Group achieved record-breaking revenue and employee numbers in 2023.

Attendees will hear transferable insights into Almac’s approach to healthcare innovation, including its role in developing, manufacturing, testing, and distributing essential medicines.

Sharing unique strategic lessons, Niall will outline how innovation has been central to Almac's growth strategy and referring to real-world solutions, will unpack Almac's innovative approach to complex challenges.

This event is ideal for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals in all industries who are interested in learning from Almac's success story and applying similar strategies to their own ventures. It is free for NI Chamber members to attend.